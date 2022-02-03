TODAY'S PAPER
Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 6

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: ELECTRIC YOUTH (7); Best Value: ROCCO STRONG (9)

FIRST: Diamond Collector was nearly seven lengths clear of third finisher when second at 95 cents on the dollar last time; unplayable price once again. Continentalcongres was a tough third in last; viable alternative to top pick. Snow Loves a Fight gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; improvement expected.

SECOND: Profusion gets confident price boost in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; odds won't get pulse racing. Mandatory Payout owns competitive back numbers; worth long look. What's My Category has drilled twice since even fourth in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Everesting could capitalize on unchallenged lead in compact field. Comedic Timing could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Mandatory was a game second in last; logical contender.

FOURTH: Morello tallied swift final fraction when winning debut by more than four lengths on Thanksgiving weekend; sharp works for return is the clincher. Dance Code was a front-running winner of Parx stakes last out; dangerous. Hagler's speed could be intensified with addition of blinkers; fleet-footed threat.

FIFTH: Big Mountain gets class relief after taking backward step in last start; primed for rebound. Its All Relevant is speedy and rested; dangerous. Threethehardway could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Ruvies in Time exits determined score in last and owns faster back numbers. Violent Vixen is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Kept Waiting, another last-race winner (albeit on turf), makes first dirt start; demand value.

SEVENTH: Electric Youth tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning second in a row; takes another. Grudge was dueled intro defeat last time; dangerous on soft lead. Prairie Fire makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

EIGHTH: Lady Milagro could play out as the speed of the speed with more aggressive handling; heads-up ride needed. Miss Interpret looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Champagne Poetry tallied fast internal and final figures when breaking maiden in last; regresses Sunday?

NINTH: Rocco Strong notched improved pace numbers in last; cutback to 7 furlongs seals the deal. Quickflash is speedy and is another that should be aided by turnback to sprint. Jake Rocks needed last and drops; must consider. D'vinicris was a breakthrough maiden winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
