Best Bet: RISK PROFILE (7); Best Value: MY DELICIOUS (6)

FIRST: Bointheback drops and gets Lasix; call in weak opener. My Inspiration made a late run to beat half of 12-horse field in debut; price will be tempting. Johnselectricride has worked twice since first start; improvement expected.

SECOND: Betty's Smile gets appropriate price hike after front-running score in last; more to come. Kerik drops and could be in the garden if top pick hits the wall. High School Crush also gets class relief and owns fast back numbers.

THIRD: Linny Kate drops and gets more aggressive rider; forward move predicted. Freddymo Factor is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Raffinity is speedy and rested; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Captivating Cara regressed in last after pace-pressing win in previous start; rebounds. Queentigua was a change-of-pace second in last; mut consider. Carly Hustle would be aided by pace meltdown; worth a look.

FIFTH: Ria's Angel tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut second in debut; more to give. Central Pride set hot fractions and paid the price in first start; front-end danger. Modern Midas concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; very interesting.

SIXTH: My Delicious makes third start of form cycle; call based on potential odds. Becauseofthebrave was second to a repeat winner in last; price won't get pulse racing, however. Superbloodwolfmoon is 0-for-17 but owns positional speed and needed last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Risk Profile notched improved internal numbers in last; turnback to distance of both wins seals the deal. American Monarch was second in same last race as top selection; logical, short-priced threat. Ryan's Cat needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Doin'ittherightway owns fast late-pace figures and could find flat mile right in his wheelhouse. Bold Journey owns speed and fast figures; can you say underlay? Barese has yet to taste defeat in two starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Chiara is fleet-footed and drops; call in wide-open nightcap. Cricket West runs late and could be in the catbird seat if top pick wilts in the stretch. Raymond Road bested second selection by nearly two lengths when second as the favorite in last; be no surprise. Doc Doc Rock is fresh and gets the meds; don't ignore.