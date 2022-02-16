Best Bet: RUN CASPER RUN (2); Best Value: VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD (7)

FIRST: Boom Roasted was an improved third in 14-horse field last time; more to come. Crispy Gal wheels back quickly after showing speed to quarter pole in debut; dangerous. Eudaimonia never got going in the slop last time; worth long look on dry land.

SECOND: Run Casper Run is fresh and gets class relief; forward move predicted. Matty's Marauder looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Millean is training with a purpose for first start since Memorial Day; don't ignore.

THIRD: Answer In makes first start since claimed by streaking stable. Big Engine consistently logs fast numbers; worth long look. Cost Basis owns two wins from four starts at Big A; logical contender.

FOURTH: Keen Dancer should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; call based on price. Half Birthday was a front-end second in last; very dangerous. Oh My Belle was third after poor start in heavily-bet debut; could easily make amends.

FIFTH: True Empress gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; breakthrough predicted. Celine the Queen is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Kisses for Emily was a pole clear for second last out; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Ghostmon gets rider upgrade and makes third start of form cycle; added furlong plays to strength. Breaking Stones is speedy and will be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; very playable. Majestic Tiger regressed in last after solid score in previous start; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Vintage Hollywood gets class relief and should pack amplified wallop at 7 furlongs. Dark Money was a fast-figured winner for this price in last; bounces today at short ticket? Binkster was an improved third at 22-1 last time; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Wudda U Think Now gets confident boost into stakes company after dominant 10-length score in last; keeps on giving. My Boy Tate, a multiple NY-bred stakes winner, is 11-for-30 lifetime; big-time player. Runningwscissors is another last-race victor that always fires big efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Mondeuse could play out as the main speed with aggressive handling. Phenomenal Woman could improve dramatically on fast surface; serious threat on best. Sabreen has drilled three times since last race; must consider. Reeley Psyched was compromised by wide trip in last; don't dismiss.