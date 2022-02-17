Best Bet: SEVEN LILLIES (8); Best Value: DOUBLE SHOT (6)

FIRST: Carbon gets Lasix and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Over the Sand also drops after flashing speed last time. Easy Play is another that races first time with selling tag; must be considered in woeful field.

SECOND: Yankee Empire owns speed and needed last; call in another bad bunch. Mr. Fidget could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Road to Success will offer short odds and seems to prefer minor awards; you've been warned.

THIRD: King of Hollywood looms the dominant front-runner with aggressive ride. Good Tip made forward move on the numbers in second lifetime start last time; room for more improvement. Principality, another that's lightly raced, makes first start since gelded.

FOURTH: Tale of Mist regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Mr. Pete tallied swift late-pace number when a determined winner in last; very dangerous. Binkster drops after making forward move in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Corkman notched quick final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Famished gets class relief after pace-pressing third in last; owns fast back numbers. Mucho Sunshine also won last (50-1) and should offer beefy price once again.

SIXTH: Double Shot logged rapid late-pace figure when winning last by nearly five lengths last out; pairs up. Our Man Mike, another surging winner in last, has drilled three times in the interim. Bustin Timberlake has been idle for almost a year but owns speed and fast figures; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Viradia gets confident two-level price boost after pace-pressing score in last; takes another. Barbara's Bank is speedy and rested; big-time, front-running threat. Prairie Fire could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Seven Lilies should find potent late kick intensified with turnback to 7 furlongs. More Graytful was freshened after fast-figured score on New Year' Day; very dangerous. Whistling Birds could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Masked Marauder has drilled four times since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez last month; gets vote of confidence by skipping claiming condition. Trash Talker is fleet-footed and owns fast final figures; very playable. Texas Basin packs powerful wallop on best races; don't overlook. Rudy Rod is more than good enough on "A" efforts.