Best Bet: PRINCE JAMES (7); Best Value: FLYING WITH ANGELS (6)

FIRST: School of Thought drops and should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Wicked Happy has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Madame Rose owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

SECOND: Sir William tallied improved late-pace and final figures when third in last; more to come. B C Glory Days makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Mr. Buckley, another that drops into selling ranks, owns speed and must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Belle Tapisserie gets confident two-level price hike after determined win in last; keeps on giving. Somebody could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Aristocratic is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FOURTH: Infeasible drops into maiden claimer and makes second start with Lasix; forward move predicted in woeful lot. Wickosity was an improved third in last; developing and dangerous. Regal Empire should pack enhanced wallop with turnback to mile.

FIFTH: Violent Point is speedy and pulls weight from the field; old-school handicapping. Saratoga Beauty was a fast-figured winner in last; likely underlay. Spun d'Etat is fleet-footed and drops two price levels; very interesting.

SIXTH: Flying With Angels fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; breakthrough expected. Midaswellrun held three lengths to the good on top pick when second last time; logical contender. Beckenbauer is quick from gate and rates a puncher's chance at fat odds.

SEVENTH: Prince James tallied swift late-pace and final figures when winning last by 11 lengths; pairs up. Amundson is fresh and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling; very playable. South Sea visually and numerically impressed when taking last by nearly 10 lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Mosienko made sustained rally to win last; rates call based on price potential. Betsy Blue runs late and could be sitting in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Big Q could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

NINTH: Subiaco is rested and owns favorable sit-and-pounce running style. Charge Account can be effective from on or off the pace; very dangerous. Barista Vixen could impact if fractions get hot and hectic. Sweet Mia is a last-race winner that could get overlooked in the wagering; don't dismiss.