Best Bet: KENNER (3); Best Value: APRIL ANTICS (2)

FIRST: Indian Bella logged five tight works since failing to beat a runner on Jan. 13; price drop seals the deal. Foxtail is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. That Is Key could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: April Antics gets Lasix for the first time; fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Simple Sugar was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; very interesting. Cross Island has delivered strong efforts in both starts; logical contender.

THIRD: Kenner gets confident price hike after game placing in last at Parx; call based on price. Impressionist has been idle since breaking maiden by nearly nine lengths on New Year's Day; very dangerous. Daufuskie Island makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Half Day Pam gets class relief after making first start in nearly a year last out; forward move predicted. Appreciate was less than a length behind a next-out winner last time; dangerous. Red Pepper Grill gets favorable cutback in distance; likely underlay.

FIFTH: Lost in Rome was a non-stressful third in last; more to give. American Rule has positional speed and the benefit of the rail; big-time player. Regal Quality was a determined winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Daddy Knows was a pace-pressing winner in last; pairs up. Yankee Division is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily get hat trick. Just Right delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must consider.

SEVENTH: Battle Bling has trained sharply since determined victory last out; takes another. Truth Hurts owns positional speed and will offer beefy odds; nice combination. Maiden Beauty, a winner of three of last four, bested top selection by a neck on Dec. 19; obvious threat.

EIGHTH: Dorothy's the Boss is rested and packs solid kick on best efforts; call in weak nightcap. Arduously owns speed and needed last; worth long look. Lollygag fired 3-furlong bullet for first start in more than a year; price will be tempting. Easy Play was a front-end second in last; logical.