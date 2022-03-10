TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 13

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: ADDILYN (2); Best Value: CHOOSE HAPPINESS (7)

FIRST: Laban M Mo failed to get going in the mud last time after much-improved third two back; rebounds. Forestwood Lane was a fast-figured fourth in last; very playable. Mighty Meister needed last and drops; very interesting.

SECOND: Addilyn exits clear-cut score in last and owns faster back numbers; more to come. Up Seventyfour compiled consistent work tab for first start since November; front-running threat. Investment Grade is speedy and rates a puncher's chance on a soft lead.

THIRD: Juggler was a game maiden winner in last; pairs up at a price. Ready to March is fleet-footed and fresh; worth long look. Printrack also is speedy and could prove very tough if able to outsprint second selection; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Tamburro's Sox gets favorable cutback in distance after dueling through wicked fractions last out; softer flow predicted. Bosship also turns back to more appropriate trip and should possess enhanced staying power. How You Feeling was an even third when favored in debut; must consider.

FIFTH: Baltasar projects as the main speed on the rail with aggressive handling. Motion to Strike also is quick from gate and was fast-figured second in most recent; big-time threat. Inspiration Point, another that owns speed, makes third start since six-month layoff; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Best Idea visually and numerically impressed when winning debut by nearly six lengths; keeps on giving. G Munning gets favorable cutback to sprint; very interesting. Rotknee is speedy, riding a two-race winning streak and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; big-time danger.

SEVENTH: Choose Happiness was a determined last-race winner; two works in the interim seal the deal. Epona's Dream consistently logs fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Quality Stones is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Saint Selby is training sharply for first start since June; primed and ready. Honor Among Men delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time player. Storm Shooter fired 3-furlong bullet since failing as the favorite in last; recoups losses?

NINTH: Out of the Breech should make forward move in second start since two-month absence; weakness of field is selection's strength. Vincent was an ultra-game second in debut; regresses today? Boom Boom Kaboom is 0-for-22 but could easily take this on best efforts. Appalachian Legend drops and makes first start with Lasix and first start since gelded; wake-up potential.

Steve Matthews
