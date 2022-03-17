Best Bet: DANGEROUS EDGE (8); Best Value: BOLDISH (7)

FIRST: American Law could play out as the main speed with aggressive rider aloft. Rational Choice failed to get the job done when 80 cents on the dollar last time; burns more cash? Nothingtoseehere is training sharply for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: Darn That Song is riding a improving line on pace and final figures; more to come. Carbon could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Royal Currency is speedy and adds blinkers; front-end danger.

THIRD: Macho Boy could capitalize on unchallenged lead with heads-up handling. Truebelieve was a fast-figured second in last; be no surprise. Irish Giant packs potent late wallop on "A" game; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Quickflash makes quick return and gets favorable cutback in distance. Breaking Stones holds razor-sharp current form; dangerous. Tough Tickets has been on the bench since winning debut 13 months ago; demand value.

FIFTH: Torpedo Run is training consistently for first start since November; addition of Lasix seals the deal. Rhumjar failed to beat a runner last time after sharp second in prior; rebound threat. Efficiency debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SIXTH: Awesome Aaron tallied swift late-pace figure when second in last; amplified kick with turnback to 7 furlongs. Check That Chip has worked swiftly since much-improved placing last month; worth long look. Downtown Connector is training with a purpose for local debut; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Boldish could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in field with ample speed. It's All Relevant is bullet-like from the gate; very dangerous on soft lead. Pioneer Spirit also is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Dangerous Edge was a useful fourth in first start since nine-month layoff; forward move predicted. Cousteau owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Royal Number could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic.

NINTH: Brew Pub is riding a two-race winning streak and could earn "black type" in current condition. Lobsta owns speed and fast numbers; big-time player. My Boy Tate delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Big Q is fleet-footed and gets class relief; call in weak nightcap. High School Crush is more than good enough on best efforts. R Working Girl owns speed but lacks staying power; mixed message. Fudge Brownie and Katies Courage would both be aided by fast fractions.