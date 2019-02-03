TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 7

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: SOLID WAGER (7)

Best value: SANDY LANE (1)

FIRST: Sandy Lane gets favorable cutback in distance and should pack amplified wallop; rates close call. Espresso Caliente earned improved late-pace figure in last and should be aided by added ground. Nolinski is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. 

SECOND: Huracan is rested and was a game second after similar layoff this past summer. Air On Fire owns fast numbers and drops but will offer paltry price; not how we play the game. Freudian Analyst owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

THIRD: Big Engine owns edge on pace and final figures; prohibitive price is the problem. Light the Posse regressed in last after two game placings to start career; must consider. Bad Guy could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Exceed the Goal took backward step in last after clear-cut win in prior; rebounds. Jump for Joy owns speed, fast numbers and is training sharply; very dangerous. Mercurian should benefit from turnback to sprint; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Stone Breaker tallied solid late-pace figure when breaking maiden by more than six lengths last time; more to come. Kosciuszko is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Southern King was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Competitiveness has been sidelined for nearly a year but projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Domain bounced when fourth at 70 cents on the dollar last time; recoups losses with rebound effort? Vicar's Legend drops and owns solid back figures; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Solid Wager unleashed solid late run when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Exulting compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in seven weeks; very playable. Stan the Man fired 5-furlong bullet drill since wire-to-wire win in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Nobody Move was second to a much-the-best, repeat winner in last; set for best in fourth start since layoff. Its All Relevant drops in for $8,000 after being claimed for $16,000 on Jan. 4; heading the wrong direction. Borsa Vento logged two of three career wins at the Big A; very interesting. Avast Matey makes peak outing of form cycle and owns fast back figures; must be factored into the mix.

