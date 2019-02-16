Best bet: MY FIRST GAL (3)

Best value: THAT'S SMART (6)

FIRST: Heartbustingirl makes second start since five-month layoff; forward move predicted. Rattle the Stars logged three tight works since wide trip in last; dangerous. Analyze With Honor has finished third in both starts; three-peat?

SECOND: Proximate to Power owns fast late-pace figures and has the benefit of the rail at 1 1/8 miles; rates close call. Call Me was a strong second this class level and distance last time; logical. Never Nevermore exits determined win in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: My First Gal is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; breakthrough predicted. Wanna Be Regal looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Low Is Laine was a useful third in first start since four-month layoff; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Hero's Welcome should pack intensified kick with cutback to mile. Mystical Song bested a next-out winner when a fast-figured second in last; dangerous. Potomac was a hard-charging winner in last and has strung victories together previously; very interesting.

FIFTH: Dillon Rocks could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Grumps Little Tots exits game placings in last two starts; runner-up again? Castle Casanova has worked three times since second at 90 cents on the dollar in debut; recoups losses?

SIXTH: That's Smart was pace- and position-compromised when a late-running third in last; more to give. Cirque is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; very playable. Beyond Discreet regressed in last after strong second in prior; bounce-back threat.

SEVENTH: Bustin to Be Loved was done in by hot pace in last; three works in the interim seal the deal. Beachside packs solid late kick and could be in the garden spot if top selection gets hooked on the lead. London House was a fast-figured, 15-length winner in the slop last time; takes backward step on dry land Monday?

EIGHTH: Honor Up tallied rapid late-pace figures when winning last two starts; keeps on giving. Bavaro notched sizzling internal and final numbers when winning by nearly nine lengths last time; very dangerous. Celtic Chaos needed last and is more than good enough on "A" effort; don't overlook.

NINTH: Wisconsin Night is fresh, dons the shades and projects as the controlling speed in wide-open nightcap. Partyinthesand bounced last time after pairing up placings in prior two; dangerous. Hattie L, another that regressed in last start, was a front-end winner in debut; consider. Parlapiano exits game seconds in last two starts; must be factored into the mix.