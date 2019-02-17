Best bet: TEQUILA SUNDAY (3)

Best value: PROMPT (9)

FIRST: Quintarelli gets added ground after displaying improved speed in last; throw deep in weak opener. Run for Boston wheels back on six days' rest and would be aided by pace meltdown. Noble Behavior is riding a forward line on final numbers; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Keepmyeyeontheboys tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last at Parx; call based on price potential. Up At Dawn has drilled two times since even sixth in debut; improvement expected. Fancy That has logged strong numbers in both starts; must consider.

THIRD: Tequila Sunday projects as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Needs No Ice made sustained rally when a determined winner in last start; worth long look. Dynamite Kitten, another last-race winner, hails from the white-hot John Kimmel stable; dangerous.

FOURTH: Free Coffee should possess amplified kick with slight cutback in distance. Mom I Forgive You makes first start since claimed by John Toscano; very interesting. Stonewalker makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Seethisquick is quick from gate and should be tighter in second start since nine-month layoff. Power Boss also returned from long absence in last and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Into a Hot Spot has notched fast numbers in last three starts; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Unsullied logged swift final fraction when a front-end winner in last; pairs up. Expert exits fast-figured placing this distance and class last out; dangerous. One River Place gets confident price hike after failing at 80 cents on the dollar last time; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Malibu Mischief looms the controlling front-runner from the fence with aggressive ride; 3-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Regal Retort bested top selection by nearly two lengths when second on Jan. 26; could easily take this. Mrs. Crews gets confident, two-level price boost in first start since claimed; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Prompt should find already ample late kick intensified with cutback to mile; set for breakthrough. Gio d'Oro is speedy, training swiftly and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bon Raison wheels back in a hurry after clear-cut win this past Saturday; very dangerous. Storm Prophet makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; can't dismiss.