Best bet: INFIELD IS IN (8)

Best value: PRETENTIOUS (6)

FIRST: Deputy Flag fired 5-furlong bullet since front-end placing last out; gets there on Friday. Castle Casanova has worked three times since fast-figured second in well-bet debut; very dangerous. Givetheman a Cigar owns five seconds and a third from 10 starts; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Kantarmaci entry: Satin Sheets was dueled into defeat when displaying newfound speed in last and mate Overnegotiate drops and owns fast back numbers; potent pairing. Arewehavingfunyet exits determined score in last; very playable. Elizabeth Nicole is speedy and rates a puncher's chance if able to secure unchallenged lead.

THIRD: Maymo entry: Sheza Diva owns speed and drops and mate Jazzy J could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious; complementary coupling. Hey Mamaluke has been idle since 10-length win in debut on Dec. 17; very dangerous. Guacamole is training with a purpose for first start since November; must consider.

FOURTH: Kathy's Cause is quick from the gate and could capitalize on unchallenged lead. Too Many Tales looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Detective Kid is from a dam that has thrown two winners from two starters.

FIFTH: Racing Raven drops, owns fast figures and makes peak start of form cycle; short price is the problem. Somebody is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style; big-time threat. Support Our Cause compiled three tight works for first start in 61 days; worth long look.

SIXTH: Pretentious owns fast late-pace figures and should pack amplified kick with cutback to mile. H Man makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; could easily romp. Halloween Horror is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Kantarmaci entry: Ironclad has won five of last six starts and mate Langdarma also fires big efforts with regularity; more to come. Roaming Union is fleet-footed and fresh; food for thought. Felix in Fabula runs late and could be aided by stretchout to 1 1/8 miles; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Infield Is In fired two bullet works since tough-trip fifth in last; breakthrough predicted. La Maquina Gris drops two class levels and owns fast back figures; big-time player if all is well. Laura's Posse failed to beat a runner in must recent start but was top-figured two back; dangerous on best. Lutheran Rags was an even fourth in first start since eight-month layoff last time; improvement expected.