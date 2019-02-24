Best bet: MO FLASH (2)

Best value: SHANGHAI SMILE (8)

FIRST: Creative Style makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; set for best. Our Honor, another first-time gelding, is working swiftly; very dangerous. Support Our Cause makes quick return (six days) and owns fast back figures; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Mo Flash logged improved internal figures when a useful third in first start since two-month layoff last out; more to give. Free Kitty makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; need more? Miss Loyalty gets price hike after winning by more than five lengths last out; odds will be tempting.

THIRD: Pier Forty notched rapid late-pace and final figures when a clear-cut second in last; more in the tank. Whistling Birds exits game, front-end placing in last at Parx; very dangerous. Bebe Banker is riding a forward line on the numbers' don't ignore.

FOURTH: Bozzini ships in from Maryland after earning fast final fraction when winning last; pairs up at a playable price. Trance drops and consistently logs fast figures; dangerous. Captain Frost has been idle since dominant maiden score on New Year's Eve; must consider.

FIFTH: Dollarsforpennies flashed speed in debut on New Year's Day and now makes first start since moving to Danny Gargan barn; forward move predicted. Craigville Beach has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Daddy Knows debuts for Linda Rice; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Fifty is quick from the gate and could capitalize on soft lead in cheap field. There Goes Jose makes peak start of form cycle after notching fast late-pace figure in last; very playable. Avast Matey displayed improved speed in last start; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Siena Magic is riding a two-race winning streak and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride in small field. American Power exits fast-figured placings in last two; minor award again? Crea's Bklyn Law was second at 65 cents on the dollar last time; logical, short-priced player once again.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Shanghai Smile gets class relief after making middle move and fading in debut; tighter on Thursday. Devil's Flair was a pole clear of third finisher when second to runaway winner last time; very playable. Bizness Beauty makes peak start of form cycle; don't ignore. Whyisshesoolucky owns speed and adds blinkers; right in the thick of this.