Best bet: INTOXICOLOGIST (7)

Best value: FORECASTER (3)

FIRST: Chicken Valley Rd is speedy and drops; controlling front-runner with proper ride. Americano runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Mac's Revolution needed last and should move forward in second start since two-month absence.

SECOND: Frostie Anne was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; pairs up. Cotton Candy Cutie was a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Daria's Angel owns five wins and three seconds from last 10 starts; must consider.

THIRD: Forecaster compiled five tight works since even sixth in debut; improvement predicted. Pour It Out displayed newfound speed in last; developing and dangerous. Missionatthespa makes first start since gelded for Rudy Rodriguez; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Golconda could play out as the main speed in weak maiden field. Killala Bay looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Theresa's Boy was second to a runaway winner in last; exotics inclusion.

FIFTH: Felix in Fabula should pack amplified wallop with cutback to sprint. Joopster has finished second in last two; continues trend? Hokulea never got going in the slop last time; dangerous on dry land.

SIXTH: Taptaptap is speedy, rested and lands in field that's light on front-runners. It's Mo Joke was disqualified from apparent victory in debut; winner against maidens? Fortune's Boy is improving and adds blinkers; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Intoxicologist has trained sharply since hard-charging score in debut; more to give. Diamond N Simon owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Abraxan made bold middle move when breaking maiden last out; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Nolinski is quick from the gate and riding a two-race winning streak; wire to wire again. Summer Bourbon also owns speed and is training sharply; very dangerous. Candid Desire runs late and could be in the catbird seat if top pair hook on the lead. T Loves a Fight has won two of last three starts; must be considered.