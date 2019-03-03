TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 8

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: STARLITE MISSION (7)

Best value: CLAIRE'S KITTY (6)

FIRST: Stole E exits strong second in last; timid call in five-horse field with three newcomers. Powerfully Built is training powerfully; could be the goods. Incidentally also is working sharply for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Crimson Frost was caught wide and beaten to the punch when second in last; reverses decision. Jump Ruler got the jump on top selection when a winner Feb. 15; obvious danger. New Year's Wish is riding a three-race winning streak; be no surprise.

THIRD: Shanghai Check is 0-for-19 but may have finally found the right field; check, please. Power Boss was returning from an 11-month layoff last out; improvement expected. Justinspeightofit returns to maiden-claiming ranks after solid third in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Wisecrack was a game second in last and owns faster back figures. Never Felt Better held nine lengths to the good on third finisher when a strong second in debut; very dangerous. El Fenomeno fired 3-furlong bullet since non-threatening sixth in debut; forward move predicted.

FIFTH: Letmetakethiscall notched improved late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; keeps on giving. Leah's Dream tallied swift internal and final numbers when winning by more than eight lengths last out; could easily roll again. My Roxy Girl regressed in last after strong second in prior; bounce-back threat.

SIXTH: Claire's Kitty gets added ground and rider upgrade after being too far back in last; set for breakthrough. Votre Coeur owns speed but shows light work slate for first start since claimed; vulnerable chalk? Unparalleled also is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Starlite Mission gets favorable cutback in distance and should pack amplified wallop in big field. Honey Graeme owns two wins and two seconds from last four starts; logical player. Parlapiano was a game winner in last and now makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Dash for Dollars is riding a strong line on late-pace and final figures; career-best predicted. Iron Fork drops to level of recent claim; very interesting. Everything Pazible looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic. Icey Cash was third in first start since two-month absence last time; beefy-priced exotics inclusion.

