Best Bet: ALWAYS SHOPPING (11); Best Value: DO SHARE (8)

FIRST: Papa Jim outworked 70 rivals in half-mile drill last week; primed for best. Invest wheels back quickly after clear-cut placing to a much-the-best winner when 70 cents on the dollar in debut; dangerous. Neper exits speed and fade in debut; improvement expected.

SECOND: Spring Emperor tallied fast late-pace and final figure when second at Parx last out; call based on price potential. Incubator owns speed and drops; logical threat. Pretentious packs potent kick on "A" game; don't ignore.

THIRD: It's a Shaw Thing could get the early jump in less-than-stellar maiden field. Redouble compiled three tight works for first start since seven-week freshener; dangerous. Mom I Forgive You drops to lifetime low; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Shadow Rider has trained sharply since winning two in a row this past fall; rates close call. Haul Anchor also is riding a two-race winning streak and could play out as the main speed; big-time player. Devine Dental, another that's quick from gate, makes first start since claimed by white-hot barn; very playable.

FIFTH: Three to Thirteen was dueled into submission last time; softer flow predicted in this pace dynamic. Mystical Song owns fast numbers and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Hokulea makes third start since layoff; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Solitary Gem was compromised by bad start last out; playable price in bulky field. Votre Coeur drops in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; vulnerable favorite? Viradia logged five tight works since first start after nine-month layoff; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Warrens Vengeance should find late kick intensified with slight cutback in distance. Diamond Princess is speedy, rested and drops to lifetime low; more than good enough on "A" game. Stabilize gets class relief after racing wide in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Do Share was a tough-trip fourth in 14-horse Gen George Stakes at Laurel last time; price play in wide-open Tom Fool Handicap. Bavaro has won seven of last 10 starts; easily could take another. Fully Vested was freshened after fast-figured score on Jan. 5; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Hero's Welcome owns fast late-pace figures and fired crisp half-mile drill last week; upset call. Stan the Man is speedy and has won five of last seven; logical, short-priced player. Sunny Ridge owns swift back numbers and hails from Jason Servis stable; be no surprise.

TENTH: Haikal owns sit-and-pounce style in ultra-contentious Gotham field that's jammed with speed. Mind Control tallied rapid final fraction when winning Jerome on New Year's Day; dangerous. Tikhvin Flew owns positional speed and is favorably posted; must be considered.

ELEVENTH: Always Shopping notched fast late-pace figure when winning Busanda Stakes last month; pairs up. Orra Moor ships up from South Florida after winning both starts at Gulfstream by a combined 11 lengths; dangerous. Shelley Ann gets litmus test after clear-cut win versus NY-bred last time; price will be tempting. Espresso Shot, another NY-bred, owns fast late-pace and final figures; right in the thick of this.