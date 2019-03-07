TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 10

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: AMERICAN POWER (7); Best Value: FOREVER LIESL (8)

FIRST: Caralicious regressed in last after strong third in previous start; two works in the interim seal the deal. Color Chart gets added ground after late-running fifth in debut; very dangerous. Delta Gamma has finished second three times in four starts; minor award again?

SECOND: Stella B. notched fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to give. Sweet August Lady delivered subpar effort in most recent after dominant win two back; rebound threat. Princess Mikayah has finished third in last two; gets show honors again?

THIRD: American Mandate logged six tight works for first start since 56-day absence; primed. Thousand Percent also has trained sharply for first outing since eight-week layoff; dangerous. Mount Travers drops and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Arewehavingfunyet was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; pairs up. Overnegotiate owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Gobi logged career-best effort on the Big A surface; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Satin Sheets gets confident price boost after tenacious victory in most recent; more to come. Elizabeth Nicole made premature move to the lead at the quarter pole when second behind top selection last time; very playable. Wildcat Belle has been sidelined since winning four in a row last spring; more than good enough if set for best.

SIXTH: Orbed is training with a purpose for first start since last summer; breakthrough effort predicted. Tiz Morning exits fast-figured placings in last two; big-time player. Hizaam debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SEVENTH: American Power tallied powerful final fraction when a last-to-first winner in last; keeps on giving. The Caretaker outworked 83 rivals in half-mile drill on March 1; very dangerous. Have Another was a clear-cut winner in last and owns swifter back figures; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Forever Liesl notched sizzling late-pace figure when winning Ladies Handicap last out; tight recent works are the clincher. Sower is quick from the gate and could play out as the speed of the speed with top-notch,front-end rider aboard; very interesting. Divine Miss Grey owns three wins and two seconds in five starts at Aqueduct; must respect.

NINTH: Bigsouljoel exits hard-charging third in last and additional furlong should play to strength. Raging Fire is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Slot was a change-of-pace fourth after poor start in last; very playable. Metaphorical should move forward in second start since three-month layoff; don't ignore.

