Best bet: LOCAL COUNSEL (8)

Best value: KEEPMYEYEONTHEBOYS (4)

FIRST: Causin' Trouble is rested and owns fast late-pace figures; price potential in weak opener. Wanna Be Regal is riding a forward line on the numbers but is 0-for-11; must take the good with the bad. Youth Gone Wild logged improved internal numbers in last; very interesting.

SECOND: Storm Prophet makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; set for best. Here Comes Tommy packs potent kick but prefers minor awards; mixed message. Blewitt owns fast figures and was a clear-cut winner in last; be no surprise.

THIRD: Overtime Olivia is fresh and projects as the main speed in soft group. Anne's Song owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. It's My Catiecat has finished third in three of four starts; gets show dough again?

FOURTH: Keepmyeyeontheboys ships in from Parx after strong placing in last; more to give. Today Comes Once made a forward move on the numbers in second start last time; developing and dangerous. Alphadora may have benefited from fast fractions when a hard-charging second in last; demand square odds.

FIFTH: Itsjustnotyourday wheels back in a hurry after speed and fade on Saturday; tighter in second start since December. Moscows Got Talent ships in from crafty barn (Ned Allard) and drops; price will be tempting. Forever Daisy took backward step in last after third in key race two back; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Wisecrack logged improved pace numbers in last and should be favorably positioned in big field. Mandatory Payout drops and makes first start since moving to Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Lone Pioneer makes third start of form cycle after game placing in last; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Loverboy Lou tallied rapid final fraction when demolishing maidens by more than eight lengths last out; more to give in first start for Brad Cox. Stone Breaker is speedy and has delivered strong efforts in both starts; big-time player. Running Violence also is quick from gate and fired "A" efforts in both races; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Local Counsel was an even fourth in last after hard-charging score in prior; rebounds. Playthatfunnymusic fired two, crisp half-mile works for first start in 10 weeks; potential controlling speed. Uncle Sigh logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts and gets rider upgrade; don't overlook.

NINTH: Redyornothereicome has worked sharply since claimed early last month; wake-up effort predicted. Regalian owns solid late kick and should be aided by stretchout to mile. Outplay takes suspicious price plunge; fire sale? Javelin is competitive on best efforts; exotics inclusion.