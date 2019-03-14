Best Bet: LIGHT THE POSSE (6); Best Value: TRI SAINT LORENZO (4)

FIRST: Binkster bested a next-out winner when a fast-figured victor in last; pairs up. Trustworthy owns speed and fast numbers; dangerous. Potomac regressed in last after determined score in previous start; rebound threat.

SECOND: Bourbon Boy is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; more to come. Eddy Dirt has worked three times since tough-trip in debut; improvement expected. Huracan is 0-for-31 but can land in exotics at beefy number; don't overlook.

THIRD: Durkin's Call logged solid final fraction when winning last; three works in the interim seal the deal. Kaden's Courage has hit the board in all eight starts but failed to get the job done when 95 cents on the dollar last out; must take the good with the bad. Kosciuszko exits tenacious score in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Tri Saint Lorenzo tallied rapid late-pace figure when a useful fourth in debut; more to give. War Tocsin owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Spice Road is training swiftly for first start; follow the money.

FIFTH: Turn and Bern owns sprinter's speed and projects as the controlling front-runner on the fence. Smiles From Sadie has finished second in last four starts; place honors again? Cotton Candie Cutie bounced in last after fast-figured second two back; must consider.

SIXTH: Light the Posse cuts back to 6 furlongs and should pack intensified wallop; crisp 5-furlong work last week is the clincher. Deputy Flag is fleet-footed but lacks heart; mixed message. Roseboro shows work slate that culminated with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Take It to Scale owns fast back numbers and gets class relief; forward move expected. La Cat Warrior was freshened after fast-figured win in January; dangerous. Flatexcel has worked two times since sub-par effort in last; right in the thick of this on "A" game.

EIGHTH: Candid Desire owns sit-and-pounce style that should be well served from outside slot. Ready to Escape was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Sudden Surprise would be no surprise on best effort.

NINTH: Flat Out Flunky was a change-of-pace third in last; added furlong plays to strength. First Forever drops after displaying improved speed in last start; big-time threat. Midnitesalright owns speed and fast figures but has repeatedly failed at short odds; you've been warned. Charming Cara was a hard-fought second in last; right in the thick of this.