TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 22

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: TWO GRACES (9)

Best value: STRETCH'S STONE (1)

FIRST: Stretch's Stone is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; 2-for-2 at distance is the clincher. Spartiatis owns fast figures and makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; very dangerous. Scarf It Down drops and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

SECOND: Bronxville took backward step in last after fast-figured third in prior; rebounds. Pickle Rick is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bumperdoo makes third outing of form cycle; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Ironclad has won five of last six starts; paltry price is the problem. Shamcat is fresh and owns positional speed; worth long look. O Shea Can U See tallied solid late-pace figure when third in last; added quarter mile should play to strength.

FOURTH: It's a Shaw Thing wheels back in a hurry after being dueled into less than two weeks ago; softer flow on Friday. Bizness Beauty should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint; very playable. Free Coffee bounced in last after two, fast-figured placings to start career; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Eagle Pass gets class relief after being compromised by wide trip in last; forward move predicted. Admiral Blue cuts back to shorter trip and should possess intensified wallop; late-running danger. Special Story owns speed and fast numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Too Many Tales makes fast return after improved third last week; more to come. Delta Gamma has finished second in three of four starts; runner-up again? Homemade debuts for Linda Rice and barn reaches for go-to rider, Jose Lezcano; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Great Going is going great in the mornings in preparation for first start since last April; call based on price potential. Bourbon N Rye could play out as the dominant speed with aggressive ride; very dangerous. Our American Star might be the one sitting in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Short Kakes was done in by sizzling splits when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; primed for breakthrough. Pauseforthecause delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. Bluegrass Jamboree was a top-figured winner in last; regresses on Friday? 

NINTH: Two Graces adds blinkers, turns back to sprint and fired crisp half-mile work last week; career-best predicted. Cash Offer compiled sharp workout slate for first start since Fourth of July; very dangerous. Behind the Couch passed runners at every point of call when a hard-charging second in debut; big-time player. Rumor Driven makes debut for Chad Brown; enough said.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former Mets captain David Wright at Mets spring Lennon: David Wright staying where he belongs
Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his Barzal line carrying offense for Isles
Dave Gettleman, general manager for the Giants, speaking Gettleman: 'You can win while you're building'
Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm Mullin hopes St. John's carries emotion through tourney
Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom during DeGrom, Syndergaard duel in intrasquad game
The Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury bounces a baseball off Ellsbury starts baseball activities, return still unclear