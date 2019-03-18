Best bet: TWO GRACES (9)

Best value: STRETCH'S STONE (1)

FIRST: Stretch's Stone is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; 2-for-2 at distance is the clincher. Spartiatis owns fast figures and makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; very dangerous. Scarf It Down drops and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

SECOND: Bronxville took backward step in last after fast-figured third in prior; rebounds. Pickle Rick is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bumperdoo makes third outing of form cycle; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Ironclad has won five of last six starts; paltry price is the problem. Shamcat is fresh and owns positional speed; worth long look. O Shea Can U See tallied solid late-pace figure when third in last; added quarter mile should play to strength.

FOURTH: It's a Shaw Thing wheels back in a hurry after being dueled into less than two weeks ago; softer flow on Friday. Bizness Beauty should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint; very playable. Free Coffee bounced in last after two, fast-figured placings to start career; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Eagle Pass gets class relief after being compromised by wide trip in last; forward move predicted. Admiral Blue cuts back to shorter trip and should possess intensified wallop; late-running danger. Special Story owns speed and fast numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Too Many Tales makes fast return after improved third last week; more to come. Delta Gamma has finished second in three of four starts; runner-up again? Homemade debuts for Linda Rice and barn reaches for go-to rider, Jose Lezcano; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Great Going is going great in the mornings in preparation for first start since last April; call based on price potential. Bourbon N Rye could play out as the dominant speed with aggressive ride; very dangerous. Our American Star might be the one sitting in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Short Kakes was done in by sizzling splits when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; primed for breakthrough. Pauseforthecause delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. Bluegrass Jamboree was a top-figured winner in last; regresses on Friday?

NINTH: Two Graces adds blinkers, turns back to sprint and fired crisp half-mile work last week; career-best predicted. Cash Offer compiled sharp workout slate for first start since Fourth of July; very dangerous. Behind the Couch passed runners at every point of call when a hard-charging second in debut; big-time player. Rumor Driven makes debut for Chad Brown; enough said.