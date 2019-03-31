Best bet: THREE TO THIRTEEN (7)

Best value: STARTWITHSILVER (8)

FIRST: Direct Order tallied fast late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Americano also was victorious in last and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Family Biz gets class relief and packs potent kick on best efforts.

SECOND: Cadeau de Paix logged three tight works for first start since seven-week freshener; primed and ready. Gottahaveaholiday is speedy and rested; big-time, front-end threat. Mrs Stinkman debuts for capable, first-out stable; follow the money.

THIRD: Bowl of Kisses projects as the main speed in weak field. Tequila Sunday jumps to N3L level after front-running score in last; dangerous. Zecha also won second-level restricted claimer last time and must be considered in current condition.

FOURTH: Sororitysweetheart is firing bullets for first start since last June; set for breakthrough. Irish Lassie was a fast-figured second in last at Los Alamitos in December; light work tab in the interim is concerning, however. Devil's Flair owns speed and drops; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Shesasuperfreak, a 10-length winner in debut last summer, compiled tight work slate for first start with Lasix; all systems go. Miss Hot Stones is fleet-footed and needed last; tighter on Friday. Spring Drama logs fast figures with machinelike consistency; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Much Trouble makes peak start of form cycle after being compromised by pace pressure last time; rates call in season's first turf race. Herecomesyourman owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; very playable. Air On Fire broke maiden by an expanding 14 lengths last out; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Three to Thirteen exits decisive, four-length win in last; pairs up at a price. Charlie McCoy logged fast-figured efforts in both starts this year; very dangerous. Analyze the Odds wheels back in a hurry for new barn after late-running fourth last week; very interesting.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Startwithsilver logged fifth win from seven tries on Big A surface when a hard-charging victor in the Correction last time; more to come. Dawn the Destroyer is fresh and packs powerful late wallop on top efforts; very dangerous. Kathryn the Wise owns speed, fast figures and hails from Chad Brown barn; guaranteed underlay.

NINTH: Sterling Beauty owns pedigree and running style that should be aided by switch to sod. Lough Na Mona tallied solid final fraction when third in debut on Tampa turf; very playable. Amarone is rested and adds blinkers; wake-up potential. Joule is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners; very interesting.