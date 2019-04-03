TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 6

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: TAX (10); Best Value: EXPERT (11)

FIRST: Vehement is fresh and training with a purpose; main speed on the fence with aggressive ride. Punchline is working sharply for potent second-out stable; very playable. Labeq makes first start since gelded; must consider.

SECOND: Awillaway is quick from gate and could get early jump in bulky field. She's Not Bluffing has trained sharply since sixth in debut; improvement expected. Lookbothways was a game second in first start; logical.

THIRD: Stone Breaker has won two in a row; more to come. Oh My Papa tallied solid final fraction when winning debut; must consider. Show Prince was a tough-trip fifth in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Orpheus wheels back in a hurry after clear-cut placing last week; rates close call. Go Big Or Go Home owns speed and gets class relief; be no surprise. Maimo also is quick from gate but must avoid pace duel with uncoupled barn mate.

FIFTH: Double Deep logged three tight works for first start in seven weeks; throw deep in wide-open turf race. Glencairn owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; worth long look. Slim Shadey could be in the catbird seat if fractions get hot and hectic.

SIXTH: Mind Control was a change-of-pace second in last; more to give. Much Better gets favorable cutback in distance; big-time, front-end threat. Call Paul is fresh and hails from Jason Servis stable; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Nicodemus was a determined winner in last and has benefit of rail at 9 furlongs. Life's a Parlay is speedy and could prove very tough if able to shake clear. Discreet Lover is firing bullets for first start since November; needs pace help to get there.

EIGHTH: Positive Spirit is 1-for-1 at the Big A and could play out as the controlling front-runner in field that's light on speed. Espresso Shot has trained strongly since second straight win last out; very dangerous. Proud Emma ships in for Peter Miller after hard-charging win in last at Santa Anita.

NINTH: World of Trouble projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Vino Rosso upped record to 3-for-3 at Big A after winning Stymie last out; must respect. Skyler's Scramjet is quick from gate and must be given a puncher's chance at a price.

TENTH: Tax starts from fence and owns advantageous stalker's style. Haikal made sustained rally to win Gotham; big-time danger. Not That Brady was eased in Gotham but owns speed and could prove to be a tough customer on a soft lead; don't dismiss.

ELEVENTH: Expert notched rapid late-pace figure when winning second in a row last time; keeps on giving. Arthur's Hope was a wire-to-wire winner in last and could play out as the dominant speed once again; very playable. Indimaaj is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; dangerous. Sea Foam is 2-for-2 on Big A loam; must be factored into the mix.

By Steve Matthews

