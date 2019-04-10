Best Bet: MY MISS LILLY (8); Best Value: BEE'SNEBEE'S (2)

FIRST: Roaming Union logged fast late-pace figure when a winner at the Big A on Feb. 22; pairs up. Timber Ghost has fired two bullets since strong second in last at Gulfstream; logical, short-priced threat. Exulting drops and owns fast back numbers; very playable.

SECOND: Bee'snebee's has fast final fractions and is training with a purpose for turf debut; rail draw seals the deal. Mom I Forgive You moves to grass after determined maiden win in last; easily could take another. Ash n' Em compiled six tight works for first turf start for Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous.

THIRD: Skole has won two in a row in front-running fashion; main speed once again. Regally Irish also is quick from gate and is training sharply; very dangerous. Mount Travers makes first grass start for Linda Rice; must be factored into the mix

FOURTH: Brockthebank regressed in last after fast-figured second in debut; rebounds. Fortune's Boy was a clear-cut second behind a dominant winner in last; very dangerous. Coolboy displayed improved speed in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Timely Tradition, overmatched in last, owns favorable stalker's style; gets ideal setup in likely pace dynamic. Nisha is fleet-footed and loves Big A strip; big-time player. Clairvoyant Lady needed last and is more than good enough on "A" game.

SIXTH: Chillinwithfriends compiled impressive work slate for first start since last summer; primed and ready. Very Stable Genius debuts after noticeably picking up the tempo in final drill; could be the goods. Singular Sensation is another newcomer that concluded workout tab with swift move; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Devilish Romance wheels back in a hurry after claimed from winning effort on March 31; returns quick dividends. Bareeqa consistently logs fast late-pace figures; very dangerous. Annie Rocks gets class relief and returns to grass; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: My Miss Lilly returns from South Florida and logged both career wins on Big A loam; good to be home. Forever Liesl was an even third in last after fast-figured win in previous start; bounce-back threat. Jump Ruler is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

NINTH: Nueva York projects as the controlling speed with top-notch, front-end rider in the saddle; set for breakthrough. Dove Shoot, the only member of field to have run on grass, also is fleet-footed and fired half-mile bullet last week; very playable. The Grand Canal makes turf and claiming debut for Linda Rice; very tempting. Breaking Boundary is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; don't ignore.

















