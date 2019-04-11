Best Bet: QUIETUDE (2); Best Value: TWELFTHOFNEVERLAND (5)

FIRST: Forth Worth compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start in eight weeks; primed and ready. Red Zinger has finished second as the favorite in last two; runner-up again? Papa Jim makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Quietude logged fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Diamond Princess is rested and owns speed and swift numbers on best; very dangerous. Ok Honey has trained consistently since dominant maiden score in February; must consider.

THIRD: Coffee Crush's only win was a front-running score on Big A sod last December; 5-furlong bullet in April seals the deal. Fifty Five owns fast final fractions and is training with a purpose for Chad Brown; easily could take this. Thais, an uncoupled barn mate of second pick, gets significant class relief; dangerous.

FOURTH: Lonhtwist owns speed and could get the early jump with aggressive ride. Front Run the Fed is a fresh and sharply-working runner from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay. Wild Medagliad'oro makes first grass start for Mark Casse; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Twelfthofneverland never got going on all-weather surface at Turfway Park last time but notched both career wins on Big A loam; no place like home. The Right Path was overmatched in Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby last out; very dangerous at this level. Standard Deviation is another potential overbet runner from Chad Brown barn; for chalk players only.

SIXTH: Ticked All Daboxes has logged three tight works since displaying newfound speed in last; throw deep in wide-open turf dash. Legion Storm owns running style and pedigree that could be aided by switch to sod; dangerous. Mr. Vincent compiled solid, recent works and logged best numbers on grass in the fall of 2017; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Proximate to Power tallied improved late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last; additional quarter-mile plays to strength. Flatexcel was a strong second in last and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Crea's Bkyln law regressed in last after a series of fast-figured efforts; dangerous on the rebound.

EIGHTH: Eyeinthesky should be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in field with ample speed. Chelsea Cloisters is rested and could play out as the quickest of the quick from the rail. Golconda, a rare Chad Brown starter that could offer value, should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint; worth long look.

NINTH: Fleet Admiral packs potent kick on best efforts and notched three tight works for first start since last fall; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Riendo also runs late and returns to face NY-breds after wintering at Tampa; very playable. My Amanjena is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners; worth long look. Mister Muy Bien is riding a forward line on the numbers and moves to turf for Rudy Rodriguez; logical, short-priced player.