Best bet: BIZNESS BEAUTY (1)

Best value: QIAN B C (6)

FIRST: Bizness Beauty wheels back in a hurry and drops after regressing last week; rebounds. Xanthique has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Can U Handle This owns speed and ships in from South Florida; worth long look.

SECOND: Claire's Kitty exits clear-cut win in last and owns faster back numbers; more to give. Golden Vale was a game second at this level in last; dangerous. Magari logged four tight works since determined score in last; must consider.

THIRD: Heavy Meddle owns sprinter's speed and projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive rider aloft. Herecomesyourman was a hard-charging winner on Big A sod on April 5; could easily pair up. County Court returns from South Florida and is 1-for-1 on Aqueduct turf; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Dazzling Speed should possess enhanced speed with addition of blinkers; pulling 10 to 12 pounds from field is the clincher. Pecan Pattie was rested after taking backward step in last start; very dangerous with bounce-back effort. Rattlesnake Bite was toothless on turf last time but logged fast-figured win on dirt two back; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Wicked Trick is fleet-footed and fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since January; main speed. Field Patrol runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Inclunation moves to grass for Rudy Rodriguez after strong second in last; must respect.

SIXTH: Qian B C compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since September; primed and ready. Wicked Grin, also rested and training with a purpose, gets the meds for potent first-time Lasix stable. Scotty Brown is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Bon Raison notched solid 5-furlong drill since four-length win in Peeping Tom Stakes last time; more to come. Reed Kan is speedy and has won five of last seven starts; big-time threat. Long Haul Bay, 2-for-2 at Big A, is training sharply for return for Chad Brown; could easily take this.

EIGHTH: Roseboro logged swift final fraction when winning debut by nearly seven lengths; takes another. Elios Milos displayed talent in two starts last summer and is training sharply for return; dangerous. Wushu Warrior exits five-length score and fired crisp half-mile work in the interim; very playable.

NINTH: Bobby Man compiled three tight works for first start since gelded; breakthrough predicted. The Sinner Is You is from a dam that has produced a grass winner; very interesting. Tiz Game owns fast dirt figures and moves to grass for Linda Rice; must consider. Hudson Overpass owns turf pedigree and hails from dangerous, first-out stable; follow the money.