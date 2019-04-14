Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, April 19
Best bet: ZECHARIAH (9)
Best value: STRAPHANGER (8)
FIRST: Dotdotdash noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; happy hunting in 2-year-old guesser. Pletcher entry: Analyze the Risk and Managing Risk are likely to be an over-bet tandem; stay tuned to the tote. Women Not Easy is a January foal that may hold edge in development; paddock appraisal a must.
SECOND: Elizabeth Nicole projects as the main speed in compact field. Arewehavingfunyet consistently fires strong efforts; be no surprise. Laur Net was eased in last but can compete on best races.
THIRD: Feel Glorious logged solid late-pace figure when a winner in stateside debut at Gulfstream; more to come. Blowout, from Chad Brown barn, owns a win and a second in two starts at Tampa; if underlays are your thing. La Feve, an uncoupled barn mate of second pick, wasn't badly beaten when facing Grade 3 stakes fields in two starts in Florida this winter; dangerous.
FOURTH: Archumybaby returns to selling ranks after winning Videogenic Stakes last time; keeps on giving. Hay Field was a game second in Xtra Heat Stakes last out; very dangerous. Our Super Nova is fresh and training with a purpose; don't ignore.
FIFTH: Classic Lady notched swift final fraction when a tough-trip fifth in last; three tight works in the interim is the clincher. Shady Shady Shady is training strongly for first start since last summer; worth long look. Havana Affair should be advantageously positioned in bulky group; don't ignore.
SIXTH: Its All Relevant has won five in a row; paltry price is the problem. Believe in Luck owns fast back figures and should offer playable odds; must consider. Mills compiled tight work slate for return from eight-week freshener; very interesting.
SEVENTH: Spring to the Sky logged strong work tab for first start since November; primed to fire fresh. Compagno is 1-for-1 on Big A sod and packs potent kick on best efforts; very dangerous. Spectrolite has been on the bench 17 months but is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.
EIGHTH: Straphanger gets class relief after earning improved pace figure in last; forward move predicted. Stink Man lived up to heavy tote support when a clear-cut winner in debut; big-time player. Rally Cap fired half-mile bullet since strong third in last; right in the thick of this.
NINTH: Zechariah compiled string of endurance-building works for first start since October; ready to roll. Uncle Curly was dq'd after apparent, clear-cut score in first turf start; winner versus maidens? Golconda tallied fast figures on grass last fall; price will be tempting. The Postmaster owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the dominant front-runner.
