Best bet: ZECHARIAH (9)

Best value: STRAPHANGER (8)

FIRST: Dotdotdash noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; happy hunting in 2-year-old guesser. Pletcher entry: Analyze the Risk and Managing Risk are likely to be an over-bet tandem; stay tuned to the tote. Women Not Easy is a January foal that may hold edge in development; paddock appraisal a must.

SECOND: Elizabeth Nicole projects as the main speed in compact field. Arewehavingfunyet consistently fires strong efforts; be no surprise. Laur Net was eased in last but can compete on best races.

THIRD: Feel Glorious logged solid late-pace figure when a winner in stateside debut at Gulfstream; more to come. Blowout, from Chad Brown barn, owns a win and a second in two starts at Tampa; if underlays are your thing. La Feve, an uncoupled barn mate of second pick, wasn't badly beaten when facing Grade 3 stakes fields in two starts in Florida this winter; dangerous.

FOURTH: Archumybaby returns to selling ranks after winning Videogenic Stakes last time; keeps on giving. Hay Field was a game second in Xtra Heat Stakes last out; very dangerous. Our Super Nova is fresh and training with a purpose; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Classic Lady notched swift final fraction when a tough-trip fifth in last; three tight works in the interim is the clincher. Shady Shady Shady is training strongly for first start since last summer; worth long look. Havana Affair should be advantageously positioned in bulky group; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Its All Relevant has won five in a row; paltry price is the problem. Believe in Luck owns fast back figures and should offer playable odds; must consider. Mills compiled tight work slate for return from eight-week freshener; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Spring to the Sky logged strong work tab for first start since November; primed to fire fresh. Compagno is 1-for-1 on Big A sod and packs potent kick on best efforts; very dangerous. Spectrolite has been on the bench 17 months but is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Straphanger gets class relief after earning improved pace figure in last; forward move predicted. Stink Man lived up to heavy tote support when a clear-cut winner in debut; big-time player. Rally Cap fired half-mile bullet since strong third in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Zechariah compiled string of endurance-building works for first start since October; ready to roll. Uncle Curly was dq'd after apparent, clear-cut score in first turf start; winner versus maidens? Golconda tallied fast figures on grass last fall; price will be tempting. The Postmaster owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the dominant front-runner.