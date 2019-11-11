Best bet: CLEAR VISION (8)

Best value: WHYISSHESOOLUCKY (5)

FIRST: Sneads makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; three tight, recent works seal the deal. Yankee Division is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Single Focus makes third start of form cycle after improved third in last; must consider.

SECOND: Goldmakesmesmile cuts back to sprint and should pack amplified kick in weak field. Stonefactor owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Merlins Muse regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: Persisto tallied solid final fraction when a game second in debut; rates close call. Lake Avenue also was second in first start and fired half-mile bullet last week; could easily take this. Water White, another that exits game placing in most recent, has drilled three times in the interim; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Back Charge, from a dam that has thrown five turf winners, ships in for competent Maryland-based barn. Justintimeforwine is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Smite also owns speed and adds blinkers; very interesting.

FIFTH: Whyisshesoolucky drops after displaying improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Viradia has won three of last four for Steve Asmussen; very dangerous. Unbridledadventure was in over her head last time; worth long look at this level.

SIXTH: A Little Faith was a clear-cut winner in last and should have more to give in second start since two-month layoff. Hollywood Cat was pace- and trip-compromised in last; very playable. First Appeal bested "Cat" by nearly two lengths when second at 90 cents on the dollar last time; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Sneakiness owns stalker's style and could be ideally positioned from outside berth. Hizaam is fresh and training sharply for Chad Brown; need more? Sargeant Drive owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Clear Vision tallied rapid late-pace figure at Parx last out; 5-furlong bullet and rail are the clinchers. Digital Footprint took backward step in last after stringing series of fast-figured efforts; dangerous. Road to Meath was a clear-cut winner in first start on grass for Chad Brown; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH; Silver Token passed runners and improved on beaten lengths at every point of call when second in last; more to give. Millionaire Joe is fresh and training with a purpose; worth long look at long price. Plebe needed last and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Clear the Ramp took backward step in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back potential. Exchange Fever was an even fourth in last; must consider.