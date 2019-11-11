Best bet: KEYPIT (10)

Best value: ANNIE ROCKS (7)

FIRST: Dooley is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; call in weak opener. Beach Access is rested and makes first start since gelded; very interesting. Booby Trap drops into restricted claiming field; don't ignore.

SECOND: Passing Out has trained swiftly since showing improved speed in last; set for best. Reversethedecision owns fast late-pace figures and is 1-for-1 on Big A sod; could easily take this. Kressie was a last-to-first winner in most recent; don't ignore.

THIRD: Water White was second to a repeat winner in last; her turn on Friday. Mrs. S has failed as the favorite when second in both starts; short-priced loser again? Persisto, another that was second in most recent, could play out as the speed on the fence; must consider.

FOURTH: Tayler's the Boss makes first start for barn that posts profitable numbers with recent claims. Movie Score was third when favored in last; logical, short-priced player. Whyisshesoolucky drops and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous.

FIFTH: Irish Banker returns to maiden-claimer and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Gray Witch displayed good turn of early foot when fourth as the favorite in debut; be no surprise. Amazing Zero drops and moves to dirt; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: I'm Fine has worked sharply since third in debut on Ellis Park turf; needs scratches to get in. Tornado Crossing, another on AE list, is speedy and gets Lasix; dangerous. Moana's Tale was a non-stressful fourth in debut; forward move expected. Beyond Brown was a tough-trip fourth in lone grass outing; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Annie Rocks should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; call based on price in wide-open turf dash. Alabama Bound makes peak start of form cycle for streaking Tom Bush barn; worth long look. La Piu Bella is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Alisio tallied fast numbers when a clear-cut second in last; more to come. Cadeau de Paix logged only win at Big A and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Aunt Babe is fresh and owns rapid figures on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Zapperini is training sharply, drops to career low and tallies fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Siding Spring is speedy and could prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Krewe Chief should pack enhanced late wallop with cutback to mile; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Keypit drops into maiden-claimer and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Jen's Battle needed last and owns favorable stalker's style; very dangerous. La Negrita wheels back in a hurry after clear-cut placing last week; worth long look. Kefaliani cuts back to 6 furlongs and could land in the exotics at beefy ticket; don't ignore.