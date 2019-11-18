Best bet: HEAVY ROLLER (8)

Best value: ROCKIN JO (2)

FIRST: Impunity could be ideally placed in stalker's seat in field in which pace meltdown appears likely. Oroscopo was a game second at 22-1 last out; dangerous. Azzedine owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

SECOND: Rockin Jo drops, needed last and gets favorable cutback in distance. Elenzee is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Readyforprimetime is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

THIRD: Three Technique holds an edge on late-pace and final figures. Polar Bear Pete drew off to more than a five-length score in debut; dangerous. Captain Bombastic has yet to taste defeat in two starts; must consider.

FOURTH: Freddymo Factor owns speed and is posted on the fence; wire to wire. Amos packs potent kick and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Dancing Slippers is another that runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown.

FIFTH: Run for Boston should possess amplified late wallop with cutback to shorter route. Imperial Brew was a front-running second versus pricier group at Monmouth last time; big-time player. Fotis' speed gives him a puncher's chance at a beefy ticket.

SIXTH: Upham was pace- and trip-compromised last out after game placing in prior; rebounds. Nextstop Pokipc displayed improved early zip in last and could play out as the controlling speed on the hedge. Shandian compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in seven weeks; very playable.

SEVENTH: Shock Therapy makes peak start of form cycle and fired half-mile bullet last week; breakthrough predicted. Internet of Things was a dominant winner in most recent outing and now makes first start since claimed by Michelle Nevin; very dangerous. Crea's Bklyn Law was a game second behind a much-the-best winner in last; right in the thick of this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Heavy Roller rolled to a determined score last out and should return quick dividends in first outing for Tony Dutrow. Fuel the Bern is fleet-footed and has Kendrick Carmouche aboard; big-time, front-running threat. American Power regressed in last two starts after stringing together three straight wins; more than good enough on best.

NINTH: Da Berg logged tight work slate for first start in 55 days; soft spot. Talespin has drilled three times since even third in last; big-time danger. Appointment moves to dirt and drops; wake-up potential. Seven Plus Seven owns speed and drops to lifetime low; must be factored into the mix.