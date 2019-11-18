Best bet: MIKE'S GIRL (3)

Best value: RAINING LEMONS (7)

FIRST: Abby Normal tallied fast late-pace figure after hitting gate on Veterans Day; quick return seals the deal. Vitanza makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Tatterazzi should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; must consider.

SECOND: True Prosperity gets added ground after tough-trip sixth at Laurel last time; call based on price potential. Handle With Care was a fast-figured maiden winner last time; very dangerous. Chillinwithfriends is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

THIRD: Mike's Girl logged solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Zabava never fired in slop at Churchill Downs last out; very playable with return to turf. Corey Scores scored by five lengths when breaking maiden on Oct. 20; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Jake Rocks exits change-of-pace third in last; more to give in second start since three-month layoff. Tan and Tight owns three seconds and a third from four starts; minor award again? Hard Count, another that prefers lesser spoils, is speedy and should benefit from cutback to 6 furlongs.

FIFTH: Party in the Sand packs potent late kick and fired 3-furlong bullet for first start in nine weeks. Peggy Sue makes peak start of form cycle after strong third in last; could easily take this. Cairo Queen was a determined maiden winner in last; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Saratoga Colonel has trained sharply since determined win at Belmont in late September; primed for return. Whatawonderflworld drops after being compromised by wide trip in last; very playable. Cloontia is fleet-footed and consistently delivers strong efforts; must be factored into the mix. Mobridge wheels back in a hurry after subpar effort this past Saturday; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Raining Lemons compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in 54 days; rail draw is the clincher. Touriga has faced graded stakes fields in all three stateside starts; amplified kick with cutback to shorter route. Dream Passage is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous.

EIGHTH: Central Exit drops in with NY-bred maiden claimers after non-stressful sixth in debut at Laurel. Maru has trained strongly since front-running third in debut at Belmont; speedy threat. Mrs. Phelps bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second last time at Parx; must consider. Fortune's Girl is fleet-footed, fresh and gets Lasix; very interesting.