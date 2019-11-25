Best bet: RECRUITING READY (7)

Best value: EMPIRE EXPRESS (9)

FIRST: Awesome Quick is speedy and drops; call in soft opener. Jacqueline D could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. First Forever regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

SECOND: Danny California makes peak start of form cycle and logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Graded On a Curve has hit the board in five of six starts; logical, short-priced player. River Knight's speed gives him a puncher's chance at a fat ticket.

THIRD: Alan's Argument fired half-mile bullet since even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Fast Break notched swift numbers in both starts; could easily take this. Fabulous Fun should improve in second outing since 15-month layoff; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Rapstorerocks gets price relief after deceptively strong fourth in most recent; primed for breakthrough. Upham sheds the shades after regressing in last start; rebound potential. Danzing Dunhill has failed as the favorite in last two starts; strike three?

FIFTH: Fair Haired Boy has trained with a purpose since tough-trip fifth in most recent; sitting on go. Vanzzy moves to grass with speed and fast numbers; very dangerous. Pixelate tallied swift final fraction when hard-charging second in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Brockmoninoff came up just a touch short after setting sizzling splits in last; aided by softer flow in this pace dynamic. What's to Blame exits clear-cut maiden score in last; could certainly take another. Lundqvist owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.

SEVENTH: Recruiting Ready tallied rapid internal and final numbers when a front-end winner in last at Churchill Downs; pairs up. Stan the Man is rested, training swiftly and loves Big A loam; very dangerous. Firenze Fire was a decent fifth in BC Sprint last time; more than good enough on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Panther Hit could steal this as the speed nearest the rail with heads-up handling; call based on price potential. Atomic Blonde owns two wins and a second from three starts; dangerous. Feel Glorious, 1-for-1 on Aqueduct turf, packs potent late wallop on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Empire Express notched sharp final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in debut; more to give. Justintimeforwine is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Sanctuary City gets the meds after sharp second in debut; big-time player. Beg to Differ adds blinkers for profitable second-out stable; worth long look.