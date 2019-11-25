Best bet: MY SISTERSLEDGE (5)

Best value: MY CANDY GIRL (10)

FIRST: Am Impazible logged solid late-pace figure when fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Doll owns speed, fast figures and hails from Jason Servis stable; probable underlay. Anydayisherday has finished second in last two; must be considered.

SECOND: Jerome Avenue is quick from gate and should secure unchallenged lead with proper ride. Honey Won't runs late and will be aided by Friday's added ground. Robin Hood is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting.

THIRD: Mazal Eighteen owns competitive numbers and could offer playable price in bulky maiden field. Summer Sangria has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Tornado Crossing gets favorable cutback in distance and adds Lasix; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Bay Jewel is the only member of this six-horse field to have started; experience is the key. Dial Me Up hails from potent first-out stable (Christophe Clement); follow the money. Vibrancy compiled tight work tab for debut; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: My SIstersledge notched solid final fraction when a strong second in last at Laurel; ready for prime time. Too Charming is speedy and 1-for-1 on Big A sod; very dangerous. Sweet Bye and Bye owns six wins, three seconds and a third from 12 starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Hannah's Smile logged quick late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. La Piu Bella exits ultra-game placing in last; big-time player. A Dixie Twister tallied determined score the first time she set foot on Big A grass; could easily take another.

SEVENTH: Imaginar has won three in a row at Finger Lakes; handles the locals. Oh My Papa is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; front-end threat. Bronx Bomber makes third start of form cycle and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Afleet Destiny overcame soft splits when a much-the-best winner in last at Parx; keeps on giving. Arrifana has yet to taste defeat in four starts; paltry price is the problem. Classic Fit is firing bullets for first start in more than eight weeks; right in the thick of this on "A" game.

NINTH: Forty Under owns speed, is working sharply and has the benefit of the rail in bulky field. Temple was a willing sixth in Grade 2 stakes on BC undercard at Santa Anita last out; worth long look. Kadar has logged fast figures in all three stateside starts; very interesting.

10TH: My Candy Girl gets added ground after hard-charging third in grass debut last time; close call in wide-open nightcap. Lookn Fine as Wine withstood pace pressure when a hard-fought third in last; very playable. Tokyo Bay gets the meds and drops into maiden claimer; dangerous. Hedonism exits tough-trip fourth in most recent; must be factored into the mix.