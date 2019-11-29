Best bet: FUNDERELLA (1)

Best value: POLITICAL (4)

FIRST: Funderella projects as the main speed in weak opener. Shannon's Girl owns five seconds and two thirds from 11 starts; minor award again? Sander's Empire could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Devoted Kitten tallied solid final fraction after wide trip in last; more to give. Thomond Park could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Knight Frost regressed in last after front-running score in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: Quick Entry logged quick late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. London House is speedy, training swiftly and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; big-time player. Blessed Halo owns competitive numbers on best efforts; must consider.

FOURTH: Political returns to dirt and earned solid late-pace figure in main-track debut two starts back. True Grace owns fast figures and gets Lasix; logical, short-priced contender. Chestertown has worked four times since third as the favorite in debut; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Latin Love Bug is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer generous ticket. Rally Cap owns speed and fast figures but has been sidelined since June; mixed message. Fleet Warrior was eased in last but logged both wins on Big A loam; dangerous if all is well.

SIXTH: Mani Pedi debuts for Chad Brown after firing crisp half-mile drill last week. New York Supreme lost a head bob for top honors when a front-running second in debut; be no surprise. Aubrey Tate has notched fast numbers in last three starts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Danebury bounced in last after pairing up fast-figured efforts in prior two outings; rebounds. Control Group was pulled up in last start, but now makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; "new" horse on Sunday? Turbulence has earned swift numbers in winning last two; very dangerous.

EIGHTH: Recruiting Ready tallied rapid internal and final numbers when a front-end winner in last at Churchill Downs; pairs up. Stan the Man is rested, training swiftly and loves Big A loam; very dangerous. Strike Power is fresh and owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on "A" efforts.

NINTH: All About Reyana was an improved third in last and should offer juicy ticket; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Summer Belief returns to dirt, adds blinkers and drops; worth long look. Speed Talks is firing bullets for first start in eight weeks; don't ignore. Barker Lane returns to dirt and could land in exotics at fat number.