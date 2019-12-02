TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: ROUSEY (1)

Best value: SUMMER FANTASY (7)

FIRST: Rousey is speedy and fired half-mile bullet for first start in seven weeks; wire to wire. Lady Cat gets Lasix and switches to sod; wake-up potential. Kathy's Cause regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat.

SECOND: Foolish Ghost took backward step in last after fast-figured win two back; rebounds. Family Biz could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Zealous also runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: More Glitter tallied swift final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; more to give. Logic N Reason also was a fast-figured maiden winner in most recent; very dangerous. Enola Gay was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Fast Break owns field's fastest numbers and hails from Jason Servis stable; likely short price. Perceived moves to dirt for Chad Brown; dangerous. Mutakaamil, another Brown runner, is training swiftly for first start in 55 days; be no surprise.

FIFTH: We Should Talk was a fast-figured second in most recent main-track start; surface switch is key. Sudden Surprise  is speedy and needed last; big-time player. Vicar's Legend could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: First Deputy gets favorable cutback to sprint; amplified kick predicted. Bourbon Bay was a fast-figured second when favored in debut; regresses today? Dangerous Edge hasn't taken a backward step on the numbers in three starts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Summer Fantasy is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks and projects as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Gracetown owns fast numbers and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. The Great Johanna broke maiden by more than seven lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Danny California owns fast late-pace and final figures on "A" efforts; rates close call in wide-open field. Steelersfanforlife is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Dashing Dan also is quick from gate and makes first start since switching barns; very interesting.

NINTH: Tercero exits top-figured third in last; experience is the key in 10-horse field with eight newcomers. Advanced Strategy compiled bullet-riddled work slate for first start; could be the goods. More Graytful shows training tab that culminated with swift 5-furlong drill; must be factored into the mix. Convict outworked 88 rivals in final morning move; tote watching a must.

