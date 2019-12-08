TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 12

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: SNEAKINESS (4)

Best value: LOADED JOE (8)

FIRST: Twirling Faith drops after speed and fade in debut; two works in the interim seal the deal. Miss Liana adds blinkers after finishing fourth versus 11 rivals in first start; very interesting. Kemba is fresh and gets class relief; must consider.

SECOND: Letzgometz compiled tight training tab for first start since August; primed and ready. Inclunation exits sharp third in last; dangerous. Somebody was compromised by wide trip last time; worth long look.

THIRD: Freedom Prince owns speed but has also shown the ability to pass runners in the lane; rates close call. Ink Splotz, another that's fleet-footed, could prove very tough on a soft lead. Irish Roar owns three seconds and four thirds from eight starts; minor award again?

FOURTH: Sneakiness earned fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden in August and now makes first start for streaking ownership (Drawing Away Stables); keeps on giving. Deputy Flag is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Blacktop Legend was a fast-figured maiden winner just 15 days ago; regresses today?

FIFTH: Etana was DQ'd from hard-charging maiden victory at Laurel last out; handles the locals. Persisto owns speed and fast numbers; very dangerous. Indawin was an ultra-game second in most recent; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Fight On Lucy notched fast final fractions in last two starts; added ground plays to strength. Tiz a Kitten owns speed and moves to dirt; very interesting. Collegeville Girl bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Payne notched rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Mr. Dougie Fresh consistently logs fast final numbers; big-time player. Super Dude is another that earns swift figure with machine-like regularity; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Loaded Joe could play out as the controlling speed in weak nightcap. Tio Blas compiled tight work tab for first start since May; dangerous. Crypto Gold makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen; logical, short-priced player. Final Say was third after wide trip in last; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers makes a save Georgiev earns another shutout as Rangers win in Vegas
Referee Craig Wrolstad and back judge Scott Helverson Glauber: Refs got PI call right, and that's what matters
Knicks head coach David Fizdale looks on in Many thanks traded two days after Fizdale is let go
Steven Parker of the Dolphins makes an interception Jets Q&A: Smith wasn't surprised by overturned call
Yankees GM Brian Cashman, dressed up as one With winter meetings beginning, can Cash get Cole signed? 
Yankees GM Brian Cashman dressed as one of Yanks' Cashman rappels down the side of a building
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search