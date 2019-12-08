Best bet: SNEAKINESS (4)

Best value: LOADED JOE (8)

FIRST: Twirling Faith drops after speed and fade in debut; two works in the interim seal the deal. Miss Liana adds blinkers after finishing fourth versus 11 rivals in first start; very interesting. Kemba is fresh and gets class relief; must consider.

SECOND: Letzgometz compiled tight training tab for first start since August; primed and ready. Inclunation exits sharp third in last; dangerous. Somebody was compromised by wide trip last time; worth long look.

THIRD: Freedom Prince owns speed but has also shown the ability to pass runners in the lane; rates close call. Ink Splotz, another that's fleet-footed, could prove very tough on a soft lead. Irish Roar owns three seconds and four thirds from eight starts; minor award again?

FOURTH: Sneakiness earned fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden in August and now makes first start for streaking ownership (Drawing Away Stables); keeps on giving. Deputy Flag is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Blacktop Legend was a fast-figured maiden winner just 15 days ago; regresses today?

FIFTH: Etana was DQ'd from hard-charging maiden victory at Laurel last out; handles the locals. Persisto owns speed and fast numbers; very dangerous. Indawin was an ultra-game second in most recent; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Fight On Lucy notched fast final fractions in last two starts; added ground plays to strength. Tiz a Kitten owns speed and moves to dirt; very interesting. Collegeville Girl bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Payne notched rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Mr. Dougie Fresh consistently logs fast final numbers; big-time player. Super Dude is another that earns swift figure with machine-like regularity; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Loaded Joe could play out as the controlling speed in weak nightcap. Tio Blas compiled tight work tab for first start since May; dangerous. Crypto Gold makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen; logical, short-priced player. Final Say was third after wide trip in last; must be factored into the mix.