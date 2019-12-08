Best bet: ABRAXAN (3)

Best value: CADEAU DE PAIX (6)

FIRST: Anydayisherday took backward step in last after fast-figured placings in prior two; rebounds. Freddymo Factor makes first start on dirt but owns speed and meets weak field; very dangerous. Petalite logged four tight works for first start since September; don't ignore.

SECOND: Langdarma is training with a purpose and packs potent kick on "A" efforts. Gypsum Johnny wheels back in a hurry and drops after displaying improved speed in last; big-time threat. Lucky Six is a Finger Lakes shipper that owns speed and competitive numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Abraxan gets added ground and projects as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Nasty Affair makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Solitary Gem consistently delivers strong efforts but seems to prefer minor awards.

FOURTH: Promise Me Roses should pack amplified wallop with slight cutback in distance. Evan's Nice Now was a game, front-running second in last; very playable. Dovey Lovey exits hard-charging victory in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Freudycatfever drops and makes first main-track start; throw deep in weak field. Deja Raconte owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat. Barbara P regressed in most recent after hard-charging second in prior; bounce-back potential.

SIXTH: Cadeau de Paix makes first start with claiming tag and should move forward in second outing since three-month layoff. Teletype is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Wisconsin Night also is speedy and owns fast final numbers on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Speightful Kitten owns swift back numbers and worked two times since eased in last; 180-degree turnaround predicted. Five Star Bunt makes first start for barn that's profitable right off the claim; worth long look. Flash Drive flashes right out of the gate and could prove tough to collar if allowed unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Super Wicked Charm was an even third in well-bet debut; returns quick dividends in first start since claimed. Rejected Again is fleet-footed and drops to lifetime low; big-time danger. Tapizearance never got going in the slop last time; improvement predicted on dry land. Big's Gray Day compiled sharp work slate for debut; stay tuned to the tote.