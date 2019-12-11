TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Mathews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 14

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: GIANT SHOES (8); Best Value: DOOLEY (5)

FIRST: State of Mine fired half-mile bullet since improved third in last; more to give. Mine the Coin could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; dangerous. Cavaradossi drops and is another that would be aided by fast fractions; must consider.

SECOND: Wicked Amber moves to dirt after last-to-first maiden score in most recent; pairs up at a price. Cruise and Danze owns speed and gets class relief; worth long look. Customerexperience was claimed for $75k from winning debut; very interesting.

THIRD: Moneymeister tallied fast late-pace and final figure when second versus cheaper at Finger Lakes last time; nice fit with the locals at this level. Brimstone exits front-running score in last; speedy and dangerous. Business Cycle holds sharp current form and makes first start for new connections; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Irish Valor is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle. Danny California wheels back in a hurry after non-stressful fourth just nine days ago; very playable. Joe's Smokin Gun makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Dooley should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Rally Cap owns speed and fast numbers but has been idle since June; must take the good with the bad. All Clear needed last and will offer juicy number; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Jerome Avenue is fleet-footed and could get early jump with aggressive ride. Scorewhenhewants was second to a repeat winner in last; logical, short-priced threat. The Honest Toun overcame rough start to break maiden last time; odds will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Sicilia Mike drops, gets favorable cutback and should offer fat ticket; throw deep. Ready to Escape is training swiftly for first start since August; more than good enough if ready. Wicked Trick is riding a three-race winning streak; tough to toss.

EIGHTH: Giant Shoes delivered a giant performance when a much-the-best winner in debut; more to come. Dream Bigger is fleet-footed and riding a two-race winning streak; obvious danger. Captain Bombastic has yet to taste in two starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Microscope tallied rapid final fraction when besting a next-out winner when a hard-charging second in debut; gets top honors on Saturday. Shandian owns speed and gets helpful cutback in distance; must consider. Unrelenting Force makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Varangian shows a profile that's similar to "Force" (gelded and drops); improvement expected.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie #8 and Garrett Temple #17 of Nets can't hold big lead, fall to Hornets to end winning streak
Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers Carmelo hopes Knicks retire his number
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discussed Michael Wacha, Van Wagenen talks Wacha, pitching depth
Gerrit Cole speaks to the media in a Lennon: Landing Cole, the 'white whale,' was no fluke
Gerrit Cole speaks to the media at a Cole gives Yanks what they were missing in championship quest
Knicks president Steve Mills, right, and general manager Unlike the Warriors, the Knicks have a murky future
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search