Best Bet: GIANT SHOES (8); Best Value: DOOLEY (5)

FIRST: State of Mine fired half-mile bullet since improved third in last; more to give. Mine the Coin could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; dangerous. Cavaradossi drops and is another that would be aided by fast fractions; must consider.

SECOND: Wicked Amber moves to dirt after last-to-first maiden score in most recent; pairs up at a price. Cruise and Danze owns speed and gets class relief; worth long look. Customerexperience was claimed for $75k from winning debut; very interesting.

THIRD: Moneymeister tallied fast late-pace and final figure when second versus cheaper at Finger Lakes last time; nice fit with the locals at this level. Brimstone exits front-running score in last; speedy and dangerous. Business Cycle holds sharp current form and makes first start for new connections; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Irish Valor is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle. Danny California wheels back in a hurry after non-stressful fourth just nine days ago; very playable. Joe's Smokin Gun makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Dooley should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Rally Cap owns speed and fast numbers but has been idle since June; must take the good with the bad. All Clear needed last and will offer juicy number; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Jerome Avenue is fleet-footed and could get early jump with aggressive ride. Scorewhenhewants was second to a repeat winner in last; logical, short-priced threat. The Honest Toun overcame rough start to break maiden last time; odds will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Sicilia Mike drops, gets favorable cutback and should offer fat ticket; throw deep. Ready to Escape is training swiftly for first start since August; more than good enough if ready. Wicked Trick is riding a three-race winning streak; tough to toss.

EIGHTH: Giant Shoes delivered a giant performance when a much-the-best winner in debut; more to come. Dream Bigger is fleet-footed and riding a two-race winning streak; obvious danger. Captain Bombastic has yet to taste in two starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Microscope tallied rapid final fraction when besting a next-out winner when a hard-charging second in debut; gets top honors on Saturday. Shandian owns speed and gets helpful cutback in distance; must consider. Unrelenting Force makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Varangian shows a profile that's similar to "Force" (gelded and drops); improvement expected.