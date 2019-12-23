TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 28

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: BIG GEMMY (4)

Best value: PRAIRIE FIRE (8)

FIRST: Queenofeverything projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the fence. Doll also is fleet-footed and hails from Jason Servis stable; be no surprise. Memories Eternal is firing bullets for first start since July; very interesting.

SECOND: Data Driven gets confident price hike after nine-length score in last; more to come. Big Thicket could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Professor Snape owns fast back numbers; don't dismiss.

THIRD: Montauk Traffic lost all chance in debut after breaking well behind the field; gets a mulligan. Magic Carpet is fresh and hails from Jason Servis stable; could easily take this. Manolito owns speed and gets Lasix; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Big Gemmy owns fast late-pace figures and has won five of last six; half-mile bullet on Dec. 8 seals the deal. Mr. Buff is speedy and owns swift numbers; could easily romp. Fleet Irish packs potent kick on best efforts; intriguing. 

FIFTH: Hoponthebusgus owns sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in probable pace dynamics of contentious field. Malibu Mischief was a wire-to-wire victor in last; big-time, front-end threat. Nowitna River ships in from Finger Lakes after winning for fourth time in last five starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Whichwaytomalibu notched sharp third in last after being pressured throughout; tighter in second start since June. More Graytful tallied rapid final fraction when a very game second in debut; seriously consider. Notorious Flirt made forward move on the numbers in second career start; developing and dangerous.

SEVENTH: Puttheglassdown is rested and packs potent kick on best efforts; will need "A" game in wildly competitive field. Runforthemunnings also is fresh and can prove a dominant force on an unchallenged lead. Chateau is another that's speedy and must be factored into the mix. Wicked Trick has won four in a row; also hard to eliminate.

EIGHTH: Prairie Fire logged lifetime best late-pace figure when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; more to come. Overtime Olivia was a game, front-end second in last; big-time threat. Quietude took backward step in last after improved third in prior; rebound potential.

NINTH: Sander's Empire was a clear-cut second to 10-length winner in last; turnback to sprint amplifies late wallop. Tarallucci gets class relief and owns competitive numbers on best efforts; dangerous. Vitanza was a sharp third in last; right in the thick of this. Tatterazzi has finished third in last two starts; must be factored into the mix.

