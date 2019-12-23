Best bet: AM IMPAZIBLE (6)

Best value: WILD BANKER (5)

FIRST: Orpheus bested a next-out winner when a hard-charging second at this level in last; keeps on giving. Gypsum Johnny wheels back in a hurry after sharp score on Dec. 13; very dangerous. Local Hero makes an even quicker return (eight days), drops and owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

SECOND: Officer Hutchy chased fast adjusted fractions when a game second in last; rates close call. Playtone owns a win and three seconds from four starts; be no surprise. Firenze Freedom is a fresh and rested runner from the Jason Servis stable; really need more?

THIRD: Forever Wicked notched sharp late-pace figure when a willing second in last; takes another forward step. Cold Hard Cash was a fast-figured second in last start; very dangerous. Justintimeforwine is speedy and can prove very tough to collar on a soft lead; must consider.

FOURTH: Family Biz should find already potent late kick amplified with cutback to 7 furlongs; class drop seals the deal. London House is fleet-footed and could easily steal this on the front-end. Loverboy Lou has been sidelined since May but owns fast figures on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Wild Banker logged improved final fraction when strong third in last; call based on price potential. Hellbender has finished second at short odds in last two; runner-up again? Go Rudy Go is quick from the gate and could capitalize on soft pace flow; dangerous.

SIXTH: Am Impazible tallied swift late-pace figure when a two-length maiden winner in last; pairs up. Tiz a Kitten should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field; very interesting. Carlisle Belle packs powerful late wallop and additional quarter-mile should play to strength; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: I Love Jaxson visually and numerically impressed when winning fifth start from last six outings last time; keeps on giving. Charlie McCoy fired two 5-furlong bullet drills since speed and fade last time; fleet-footed and very playable. American Rule notched improved internal numbers in most recent and will offer generous ticket; very tempting.

EIGHTH: Out of Orbit owns speed, has the benefit of the fence and is 1-for-1 at the 9-furlong trip; come and catch her. Our Super Nova runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Cartwheel is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Now and Again made forward move on the numbers in second lifetime start; more in the tank. Uncle Ned was a clear-cut second versus pricier field last time; logical contender. Icy Dude was claimed from debut for $40k by crafty connections (Drawing Away Stable); very interesting. Drink to the Clown drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential at beefy number.