Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Monday, Dec. 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: SUMMER BOURBON (5)

Best value: PIPPI (8)

FIRST: Disciplanarian drops after being compromised by poor start in last; call in weak opener. Bank Gala owns speed and turns back to more favorable distance; dangerous. Wild Boar compiled three tight works this month for first start since October; must consider.

SECOND: Money Ride set swift splits when a front-running maiden winner in last; pairs up. Managing Risk also broke maiden in last outing and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. King of American, another last-race maiden winner, is 1-for-1 at the distance; very playable.

THIRD: Mucho Sunshine owns speed and should offer mucho price; throw deep. High Amplitude, a likely underlay, is a fresh and rested runner from Chad Brown barn; if chalk is your game. One Eyed Jack, another short-priced player, owns a second and a third from two starts.

FOURTH: Pachamama was a game second in last at Finger Lakes; nice fit with the locals at this level. Stay Fond defeated a richer field last time; paltry price is the problem. Theodosia wheels back in a hurry after besting restricted claiming group on Dec. 15; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Summer Bourbon gets confident price boost after dominant score Dec. 8; more to come. H Man should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint; very dangerous. Bourbon Mission drops and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SIXTH: Alisio has trained sharply since top-figured win last out; keeps on giving. Filibustin is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Honey I'm Good owns three wins and two thirds from six starts; logical, short-priced contender.

SEVENTH: Celtic Chaos makes peak start of form cycle and owns potent kick on "A" effort; primed for breakthrough. Eye Luv Lulu owns speed, fast figures and hails from Jason Servis stable; be no surprise. Dugout notched second score in a row when a fast-figured winner in last at Mountaineer Park; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Pippi tallied better-than-it-looks late-pace figure when a much-improved fourth in last; more to give. Cazilda Fortytales was a strong second in last; could easily take this. Broadway Angel bested a next-out winner when second in debut; very dangerous. Take Charge Donna is riding a forward line on the numbers; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

