Best bet: SILVER SEEKER (6)

Best value: EL SANGRU (8)

FIRST: Wicked Kheisha was a clear-cut second at the distance last out; more to come. Superbloodwolfmoon is quick from gate and could play out as the dominant speed; very dangerous. Saffron Girl debuts for the white-hot Linda Rice barn; must be given long look.

SECOND: Movie Score should find the hybrid 6 1/2-furlong distance to her liking; takes this from stalker's seat. Excess Capacity drops and owns fast back numbers; big-time threat. Evan's Nice Now regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back potential.

THIRD: Modernist notched fast late-pace figure when third in last; added furlong should play to strength. Cowtown compiled tight work tab for first start in 65 days; must consider. Portos, an uncoupled barn mate of Cowtown, logged swift numbers in all three starts; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Seanow is speedy and fired half-mile bullet on Dec. 21; wire to wire. Win With Pride loves to win but has been idle since March; mixed message. Deep Sea drops and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Beachside logged only win on Big A loam; class relief seals the deal. Waynes Footsteps makes first start for new barn after game placing in last; dangerous. Other Things Equal worked three times for Chad Brown after failing as the favorite last out; recoups losses before the new year?

SIXTH: Silver Seeker ships in from Kentucky after determined, front-end score at Turfway Park on Dec. 6; two bullet drills in the interim clinch it. Financialstability has hit the board in all four starts; logical, short-priced player. Ten Twenty Nine took backward step in last after fast-figured win two back; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Patagonia logged fast final fractions in both starts; tight work tab for first outing since October adds to appeal. Communicator has trained sharply since eye-catching, front-running maiden score last time; very playable. Moretti ships north for Todd Pletcher after string of solid workouts at Palm Beach Downs; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: El Sangru was done in by poor start on sloppy surface last time; drop into maiden claimer is the key. Apex Predator is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Hudson Overpass was a strong second in last; be no surprise. Da Berg has worked three times since even fourth in last; improvement expected.