Best bet: ARCHUMYBABY (4)

Best value: CANNIZZO ENTRY (6)

FIRST: Terranova entry: Our Ticket drops and sheds the blinkers after tough-trip fifth in debut and mate Happy Music was a sharp third in last; potent pairing. Shannon's Girl has consistently failed to find the winner's circle at short odds; for chalk lovers only. Jasminesque, another that prefers minor awards, owns two seconds and five thirds from 15 starts; must use in exotics.

SECOND: Gracetown tallied swift late-pace figure when a strong second in last; more to come. Floss Dancer makes first start since claimed after two sharp placings; very dangerous. Overheated owns speed and fast back numbers; must consider.

THIRD: New York Supreme bounced in last after fast-figured second in debut; rebounds. Bankers Daughter exits much-improved placing in last; very playable. Bella Invasion is speedy and should be aided by slight cutback in distance; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Archumybaby gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; primed for breakthrough. Letmetakethiscall loves Big A loam and fired crisp half-mile drill on Dec. 23; big-time player. Flat Calm owns speed and drops; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Scarf It Down took backward step in last after clear-cut score in prior; bounces back on New Year's Day. Drawing Away Stable entry: Too Fast to Pass fired 3-furlong bullet since game placing in last and mate Gypsum Johnny wheels back in a hurry after improved third this past Sunday; either or. Javelin drops and owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SIXTH: Cannizzo entry: Slimey drops and should pack amplified late wallop with turnback to 6 1/2 furlongs, and mate Carrizo needed last and owns fast back numbers; dynamic duo. Reflect compiled tight work tab for first start since October; very interesting. Break Curfew is another that's training with a purpose for first start since this past fall; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Independence Hall has visually and numerically impressed in both starts; keeps on rolling. Celtic Striker is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Polar Bear Pete logged four solid workouts since last start; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Woodbury is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style in wide-open nightcap. Autostrade was a fast-figured second in last; be no surprise. Captain Frost should improve in third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Purchasing Power has delivered sharp efforts in both starts in South Ozone Park; very interesting.