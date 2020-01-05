TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 9

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: H MAN (6)

Best value: BULWARK (4)

FIRST: Ekati Wildcat stretches out to favorably longer trip after hard-charging fourth in last; primed for "A" game. Captain Frost gets class relief after speed and fade on New Year's Day; dangerous. Immunity adds blinkers and would be aided by pace meltdown; very interesting.

SECOND: Dancing Slippers is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; half-mile work last week seals the deal. Flattering Eyes was a game second at 25-1 last out; worth long look. Pendolino regressed in last after clear-cut placing in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: Shesasuperfreak is speedy and projects as the quickest of the quick; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Bustin Scones needed last and packs potent kick on best races; big-time player. Moon Heist is fleet-footed and can prove very tough if shaking clear from top selection; very interesting.

FOURTH: Bulwark was compromised by wide trip when a better-than-it-looks fifth in last; rates call based on price potential. Quickflash was second to a runaway winner when 20-1 in debut; bounces at short odds Thursday? Hot Brown has logged strong numbers in all three starts; right in the thick of this

FIFTH: Spectator Sport unleashed sustained rally when winning by more than three lengths last time; pairs up. Run for Boston, another last-race winner (albeit in November), will offer generous odds; don't ignore. Jerome Avenue owns speed and fast figures but could be vulnerable at 1 1/8 miles; proceed with caution.

SIXTH: H Man tallied swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; more to come. Speightful Kitten was a game, front-end second in last; very dangerous. Vicar's Legend is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Musical America gets confident, two-level price boost after front-end victory in last; keeps on giving. Playthatfunnymusic has won four in a row; razor-sharp and very playable. Proschema logged two 5-furlong works for first start since 50-day freshener; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Latin Love Bug packs potent late punch on best efforts and lands in field where pace meltdown could ensue; throw deep in weak nightcap. Ari's Naughty Luca was a strong second at this level last out; very playable. Flat Rate takes precipitous price plunge in first start since July; fire sale? San Juan Diego also drops and owns fast back figures; mixed message.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walks on the Patriots' loss opens door for Giants to talk to candidates
Caris LeVert of the Nets controls the ball In midst of Nets' skid, LeVert's return a positive
St. John's guard Greg Williams Jr., left, and St. John's runs out of gas in second half of loss to Xavier
New York Knicks' Marcus Morris Sr., front left, Knicks score 45 in first and give up 47 in second in loss
Knicks head coach David Fizdale against the Doc Rivers empathizes with David Fizdale
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders shoots the puck Trotz struggling to find combo to fix Isles' scoring woes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search