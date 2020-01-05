Best bet: H MAN (6)

Best value: BULWARK (4)

FIRST: Ekati Wildcat stretches out to favorably longer trip after hard-charging fourth in last; primed for "A" game. Captain Frost gets class relief after speed and fade on New Year's Day; dangerous. Immunity adds blinkers and would be aided by pace meltdown; very interesting.

SECOND: Dancing Slippers is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; half-mile work last week seals the deal. Flattering Eyes was a game second at 25-1 last out; worth long look. Pendolino regressed in last after clear-cut placing in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: Shesasuperfreak is speedy and projects as the quickest of the quick; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Bustin Scones needed last and packs potent kick on best races; big-time player. Moon Heist is fleet-footed and can prove very tough if shaking clear from top selection; very interesting.

FOURTH: Bulwark was compromised by wide trip when a better-than-it-looks fifth in last; rates call based on price potential. Quickflash was second to a runaway winner when 20-1 in debut; bounces at short odds Thursday? Hot Brown has logged strong numbers in all three starts; right in the thick of this

FIFTH: Spectator Sport unleashed sustained rally when winning by more than three lengths last time; pairs up. Run for Boston, another last-race winner (albeit in November), will offer generous odds; don't ignore. Jerome Avenue owns speed and fast figures but could be vulnerable at 1 1/8 miles; proceed with caution.

SIXTH: H Man tallied swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; more to come. Speightful Kitten was a game, front-end second in last; very dangerous. Vicar's Legend is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Musical America gets confident, two-level price boost after front-end victory in last; keeps on giving. Playthatfunnymusic has won four in a row; razor-sharp and very playable. Proschema logged two 5-furlong works for first start since 50-day freshener; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Latin Love Bug packs potent late punch on best efforts and lands in field where pace meltdown could ensue; throw deep in weak nightcap. Ari's Naughty Luca was a strong second at this level last out; very playable. Flat Rate takes precipitous price plunge in first start since July; fire sale? San Juan Diego also drops and owns fast back figures; mixed message.