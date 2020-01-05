TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 10

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: NASTY AFFAIR (8)

Best value: PRINCESS MIKAYAH (4)

FIRST: Plebe drops after improved fourth in last; call in weak opener. Crypto Gold needed last and owns fast back numbers. Final Say lost a head bob for all the money last time; be no surprise.

SECOND: Miss Liana logged crisp half-mile work since front-end maiden score last out; pairs up. Cruising Strong is another last-race maiden winner that has trained sharply in the interim; very dangerous. Tiz Epic adds blinkers and cuts back to sprint; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Him She Kisses wheels back in a hurry after game placing this past Saturday; rates close call. Trash Talker was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; big-time player. Polar Bear Pete looms a major threat if able to reproduce effort in debut; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Princess Mikayah should find strong late kick intensified with cutback to 6 furlongs. My Chesa Charm is speedy and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Mimi Media makes first start since moving to Michelle Nevin barn; very interesting.

FIFTH: Rude Awaking grabbed short-lived lead at the quarter pole when a strong third in debut; more to give. Persisto owns two seconds and a third from three starts; logical, short-priced player. Halo City was second by a city block last out; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Forgotten Hero was done in by swift splits last time and should be set for best in third outing of form cycle. Archumybaby, a determined winner on New Year's Day, consistently fires big efforts; could easily take another. Sweet Meadow Mist fired half-mile bullet since hard-charging score last month; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Mo Flash tallied improved internal numbers when a sharp second in last; set for breakthrough. Carrizo exits strong placing on New Year's Day; serious threat. Jump for Joy is fleet-footed and is a three-time winner at the Big A; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Nasty Affair notched rapid final fraction when a fast-closing second in last; more to come in peak start of form cycle. Instinctive is speedy and rested; front-running danger. Abraxan owns positional speed and is favorably posted; very dangerous. Remembering Bobbie was a hard-fought maiden winner in last; very interesting.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks head coach David Fizdale against the Doc Rivers empathizes with David Fizdale
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders shoots the puck Trotz struggling to find combo to fix Isles' scoring woes
New York Knicks' Marcus Morris Sr., front left, Knicks score 45 in first and give up 47 in second in loss
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walks on the Patriots' loss opens door for Giants to talk to candidates
Caris LeVert of the Nets controls the ball In midst of Nets' skid, LeVert's return a positive
St. John's guard Greg Williams Jr., left, and St. John's runs out of gas in second half of loss to Xavier
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search