Best bet: NASTY AFFAIR (8)

Best value: PRINCESS MIKAYAH (4)

FIRST: Plebe drops after improved fourth in last; call in weak opener. Crypto Gold needed last and owns fast back numbers. Final Say lost a head bob for all the money last time; be no surprise.

SECOND: Miss Liana logged crisp half-mile work since front-end maiden score last out; pairs up. Cruising Strong is another last-race maiden winner that has trained sharply in the interim; very dangerous. Tiz Epic adds blinkers and cuts back to sprint; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Him She Kisses wheels back in a hurry after game placing this past Saturday; rates close call. Trash Talker was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; big-time player. Polar Bear Pete looms a major threat if able to reproduce effort in debut; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Princess Mikayah should find strong late kick intensified with cutback to 6 furlongs. My Chesa Charm is speedy and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Mimi Media makes first start since moving to Michelle Nevin barn; very interesting.

FIFTH: Rude Awaking grabbed short-lived lead at the quarter pole when a strong third in debut; more to give. Persisto owns two seconds and a third from three starts; logical, short-priced player. Halo City was second by a city block last out; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Forgotten Hero was done in by swift splits last time and should be set for best in third outing of form cycle. Archumybaby, a determined winner on New Year's Day, consistently fires big efforts; could easily take another. Sweet Meadow Mist fired half-mile bullet since hard-charging score last month; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Mo Flash tallied improved internal numbers when a sharp second in last; set for breakthrough. Carrizo exits strong placing on New Year's Day; serious threat. Jump for Joy is fleet-footed and is a three-time winner at the Big A; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Nasty Affair notched rapid final fraction when a fast-closing second in last; more to come in peak start of form cycle. Instinctive is speedy and rested; front-running danger. Abraxan owns positional speed and is favorably posted; very dangerous. Remembering Bobbie was a hard-fought maiden winner in last; very interesting.