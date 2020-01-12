TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 17

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: MICROSCOPE (4)

Best value: SEVEN PLUS SEVEN (6)

FIRST: Implied Volatility drops after logging deceptively fast pace figure in last; call in weak opener. Golconda was a useful fifth in last and owns solid back numbers; price will be tempting. Disciplanarian is riding a forward line on the numbers; be no surprise.

SECOND: Camorra is speedy and starts from the fence; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Dirty Bird was pace- and trip-compromised last time; very dangerous. Sadie Lady is fleet-footed and gets class relief; don't ignore.

THIRD: Carthon owns stalker's style and is favorably posted in contentious group. Creative Style regressed on sloppy surface last out after fast-figured third in prior; bounce-back threat. Walkoff compiled sharp work slate for first start since August; more than good enough on best.

FOURTH: Microscope tallied swift final fraction when winning second in a row last time; keeps on giving. Chowda fired two bullet drills since facing arguably tougher last out; big-time threat. Colormepazzi displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. 

FIFTH: Girl's Wave closed with a rush when a strong second in debut; three works in the interim seal the deal. New York Supreme is quick from gate and fired 3-furlong bullet last week; dangerous. Nicky Scissors was second to a runaway winner in first start; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Seven Plus Seven was done in by swift splits and pace pressure last time; softer flow predicted on Friday. Our Stormin Norman was claimed after solid placing in last; very dangerous. Dr. Devera's Way makes first start since gelded and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Mr. Dougie Fresh gets advantageous cutback to sprint in first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; primed for breakthrough. Call Paul owns speed and fast figures but has been sidelined since November; mixed message. Identity Politics hails from Chad Brown barn and delivers sharp efforts with machinelike consistency; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Shes Euphoric goes turf to dirt and makes first start versus NY-breds; weakness of field is selection's strength. Be Magic drops in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; fire sale? Shantay You Stay was second to a much-the-best winner at Finger Lakes last time; don't ignore. Stuy Town Baby is training with a purpose for first outing in 49 days; must consider.

