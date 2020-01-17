TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Evening
SEARCH
20° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Monday, Jan. 20

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: HEAVY ROLLER (7)

Best value: TAKE IT ALL BACK (9)

FIRST: Deputy Flag drops after speed and fade in last; quickest of the quick with aggressive ride. Mandatory Payout cuts back to sprint and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Kadens Courage owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SECOND: Lady Cat is lightly raced and gets class relief; ample room for improvement. Our Ticket was dq'd after hard-charging second in last; dangerous. Eighty Seven North logged two seconds and four thirds from last seven starts; exotics inclusion.

THIRD: Peter's Project bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in last; rates close call. Control Group gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; big-time player. Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and fired crisp 5-furlong work on Jan. 6; worth long look.

FOURTH: Holmdel Park tallied improved pace figure when facing NY-bred stakes rivals last time; three works in the interim seal the deal. Ice Princess compiled solid work slate for first start since November; very playable. Courageous Girl exits front-running maiden score in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Central Exit returns to maiden ranks after notching swift internal numbers in last; primed for breakthrough. Big Red Girl was a willing second in last; very dangerous. The Important One ships in from Turfway Park to debut for Wes Ward; could be a runner.

SIXTH: Outplay is fleet-footed and needed last; tighter on Monday. Wegotoldyougotsold owns fast figures but has been sidelined for more than nine months; must take the good with the bad. Life In Shambles, another with swift back numbers, takes suspicious price plunge for Jason Servis; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Heavy Roller was a visually impressive winner in last and should have more to give in second start since two-month absence. Dynamax Prime owns fast late-pace figures and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile; very playable. Wicked Trick is riding a five-race winning streak; bounces after top-numbered score in last?

EIGHTH: Saguaro Row turns back to 7 furlongs and should pack intensified late kick in contentious Interborough Stakes. Our Circle of Love is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Slimey logged rapid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; potential to pair up victories.

NINTH: Take It All Back tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a better-than-it-looks seventh in last; more to give. Tatterazzi displayed newfound speed in last; developing and dangerous. Miss Ross lost a head bob for all the money last out; right in the thick of this. Vitanza was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore. Rousey makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Rangers' Adam Fox controls the puck during No big LI homecoming for Rangers' Fox at Coliseum
Knicks guard Reggie Bullock looks on against the Popper: LGBTQ Pride Night special for Knicks' Bullock
Jason Garrett, then the Cowboys coach, greets Daniel Garrett hired as Giants' offensive coordinator
Ronny Deila looks on during the Ladbroke Scottish Deila hopes to maintain consistency as new NYCFC head coach
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen speaks to Mets recast their net to find a new manager
Ryan Lindgren and Marc Staal of the Rangers Isles must overcome power-play woes in divisional games
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search