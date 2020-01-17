Best bet: HEAVY ROLLER (7)

Best value: TAKE IT ALL BACK (9)

FIRST: Deputy Flag drops after speed and fade in last; quickest of the quick with aggressive ride. Mandatory Payout cuts back to sprint and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Kadens Courage owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SECOND: Lady Cat is lightly raced and gets class relief; ample room for improvement. Our Ticket was dq'd after hard-charging second in last; dangerous. Eighty Seven North logged two seconds and four thirds from last seven starts; exotics inclusion.

THIRD: Peter's Project bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in last; rates close call. Control Group gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; big-time player. Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and fired crisp 5-furlong work on Jan. 6; worth long look.

FOURTH: Holmdel Park tallied improved pace figure when facing NY-bred stakes rivals last time; three works in the interim seal the deal. Ice Princess compiled solid work slate for first start since November; very playable. Courageous Girl exits front-running maiden score in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Central Exit returns to maiden ranks after notching swift internal numbers in last; primed for breakthrough. Big Red Girl was a willing second in last; very dangerous. The Important One ships in from Turfway Park to debut for Wes Ward; could be a runner.

SIXTH: Outplay is fleet-footed and needed last; tighter on Monday. Wegotoldyougotsold owns fast figures but has been sidelined for more than nine months; must take the good with the bad. Life In Shambles, another with swift back numbers, takes suspicious price plunge for Jason Servis; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Heavy Roller was a visually impressive winner in last and should have more to give in second start since two-month absence. Dynamax Prime owns fast late-pace figures and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile; very playable. Wicked Trick is riding a five-race winning streak; bounces after top-numbered score in last?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Saguaro Row turns back to 7 furlongs and should pack intensified late kick in contentious Interborough Stakes. Our Circle of Love is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Slimey logged rapid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; potential to pair up victories.

NINTH: Take It All Back tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a better-than-it-looks seventh in last; more to give. Tatterazzi displayed newfound speed in last; developing and dangerous. Miss Ross lost a head bob for all the money last out; right in the thick of this. Vitanza was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore. Rousey makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.