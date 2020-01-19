Best bet: HIM SHE KISSES (5)

Best value: A BRIDGE TOO FAR (7)

FIRST: Super Wicked Charm is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; call based on price. Now and Again is another one improving with each start; dangerous. Ihadadream was an even fourth in debut; don't ignore.

SECOND: Sister Alexa logged two tight works for first start since November; call in weak group. Eight Oaks owns speed and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; worth long look. Its a Chance also is quick from gate and could prove very tough if able to shake clear.

THIRD: Peggy Sue logged fast late-pace figure when winning by more than eight lengths last out; keeps on giving. Dovey Lovey holds sharp current form in first start since claimed; dangerous. Color Chart came up flat in the mud last time; worth long look on dry land.

FOURTH: Henni Penny compiled tight work tab for first start since November; best price potential of the contenders. French Cafe flashed speed and faded in debut; tighter with one under her belt. Kansas Kis bested a next-out winner when second in last; could easily take this.

FIFTH: Him She Kisses was done in by pace pressure and swift splits last time; primed for breakthrough. First Deputy overcame wide trip to break maiden last out; big-time threat. Mission Wrapitup is rested and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Girl of Tosconova was compromised by slow fractions and wide trip when second to a runaway winner on New Year's Day; more to give. Britesideoftheroad is favorably posted and owns a tractable running style; very interesting. Love and Love exits fast-figured placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: A Bridge too Far notched rapid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Gilda Marie makes third start of form cycle after game placing in last; very dangerous. Carlisle Belle regressed in last after string of sharp efforts; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: Linda's Ballet compiled four tight works and gets class relief after being beaten by 79 lengths last time; takes this if all is well. Cobra Sophie could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Sky Vision took backward step in last after winning five of last eight starts; must consider. Honey Graeme plunges into $8K-claimer after being red-tagged for $32K in November; fire sale?