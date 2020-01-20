Best bet: PRETERNATURAL (6)

Best value: THEITALIANAMERICAN (5)

FIRST: Modernist is fresh, owns fast figures and is favorably posted; breakthrough predicted. Uncle Ned regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Distorted Sky compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Too Fast to Pass fired 3-furlong bullet since dominant four-length score on New Year's Day; more to come. Captain Frost gets confident price hike after fast-figured, front-running win in last; dangerous. Where's Rudy packs potent late kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

THIRD: Kazmania should possess intensified wallop with cutback to sprint; call based on price potential. Speightful Kitten exits fast-figured placing in last; very dangerous. Hushion needed last and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

FOURTH: Mystical Song passed runners and improved on beaten lengths at every point of call when third in last; more to come. Mad Munnys wheels back in a hurry after speed and fade this past Sunday; very playable. Coach Villa makes peak start of form cycle after being compromised by wide trip in last; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Theitalianamerican compiled sharp work slate for first start since gelded; career best predicted. Impetuous logged crisp half-mile drill since much-improved fourth in last; dangerous. Inspector Henning broke slowly and never threatened in debut; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Preternatural is speedy, rested and 1-for-1 at the Big A; ready to roll. Bears Mafia is training with a purpose for potent layoff stable; big-time player. Awesome Adversary bounced in last after hard-charging win in prior; rebound potential.

SEVENTH: Legion Storm is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes first start since claimed by streaking connections (DAS/Linda Rice); quick return on investment. Financialstability has hit the board in all five starts; logical, short-priced player. Oh My Papa owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Mr. Buff tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning by more than seven lengths last time; rail draw seals the deal. Leitone hails from Jason Servis stable and has won four of last six starts; could easily take another. Sir Winston, last year's Belmont Stakes winner, never got going after poor start on grass at the Fair Grounds last out; more than good enough on "A" effort.

NINTH: Kefaliani makes third start of form cycle after improved fifth in last; another forward move anticipated. More Diamonds adds blinkers and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride; worth long look. Keypit dons the shades after change-of-pace seventh in last; must consider. Hot Little Honey is lightly raced and developing; right in the thick of this.