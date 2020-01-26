Best bet: LEGION STORM (2)

Best value: ONESHOTATFOREVER (3)

FIRST: Ridolfo is fresh, owns stalker's style and lands in soft group; weakness of field is selection's strength. Try'n Smart'n Up is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner; very dangerous. El Sangru could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Legion Storm gets confident price boost after wide trip in last; breakthrough predicted. Starting Point is speedy and training sharply; big-time, front-running threat. Kadens Courage makes third start of form cycle and owns competitive back numbers; must consider.

THIRD: Oneshotatforever gets class relief after speed and fade in last; two, crisp half-mile works in the interim seal the deal. Political makes quick return (11 days) and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Titan's Will is improving with each start; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Overbold compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Informed Consent makes first start since claimed after even fourth in debut; forward move expected. True Blue Giant needed last and owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

FIFTH: Ghost Fighter notched tight work tab for first start since October; primed and ready. Mr Phil has finished second in last four starts; runner-up again? Cousin Andrew debuts for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Miss Mi Mi makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez after tallying fast late-pace figure when winning last; returns quick dividends. Malibu Mischief, claimed by Mike Maker last out, is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous. Friend of Liberty is working with a purpose for first start since Memorial Day; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Peggy Sue wheels back in a hurry for Linda Rice when reclaimed after dominant score last week; more to come. Winifred J is quick from gate and could capitalize on soft lead in small field. Questeq was a strong third after three-month layoff last week; razor-sharp and dangerous.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Go Rudy Go drops and gets favorable cutback in distance after making premature move to the lead and faltering last time; enhanced staying power on Thursday. Inspector Henning gets class relief after non-stressful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Tiz Kaz Now logged five tightly grouped workouts since speed-and-fade debut last month; very interesting. Imperio D has drilled three times since much-improved placing in last; could easily take this.