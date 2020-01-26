Best bet: POSHSKY (5)

Best value: NOWITNA RIVER (3)

FIRST: Hickory Made is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; drop into maiden claimer seals the deal. Shannon's Girl was flat in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Funderella also failed to fire in most recent after hitting the board in prior four starts; must consider.

SECOND: All About Reyana drops and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; throw deep in weak field. Maru exits front-running third in last; likely underlay. Women Not Easy is training with a purpose for first start since May; respect.

THIRD: Nowitna River gets class relief and could receive needed pace setup; call based on price. Malarkey owns fast numbers but has been sidelined since July; mixed message. Malibu Mischief is fleet-footed and drops; logical, short-priced player.

FOURTH: Rosey's Invasion adds blinkers and could play out as the speed of the speed. My My Michelle was a late-running second in last; dangerous. Take Charge Donna also exits fast-closing placing in most recent; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Poshsky was compromised by wide trip last time; owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Captain Frost was a front-running winner at this level in last; be no surprise. Holy Week is rested and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Shock Therapy compiled strong work slate for first start in 10 weeks; sitting on "A" effort. High Command makes peak start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; worth long look. Playwright owns two seconds, a third and a win from last four starts; hard to eliminate.

SEVENTH: Musical America is riding a two-race winning streak and will offer generous odds in contentious field. Leitone, a winner of four of last six starts, wheels back in six days after speed-and-fourth in Jazil Stakes; dangerous. Sir Winston, last year's Belmont Stakes winner, should move forward with return to dirt.

EIGHTH: Mine the Coin was a solid third in first start since three-month absence; more to give. Informed Consent has trained sharply since fourth in key-race debut; dangerous. Justice of War fired 5-furlong bullet for first outing since August; right in the thick of this. Sneads owns fast numbers but has failed as the favorite in last two starts; must take the good with the bad.